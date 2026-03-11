Is It True Iranian Airstrikes Killed Israeli PM's Brother? Facts Emerge
- The rumoured death of Iddo Netanyahu from an Iranian air strike, circulating on socila media is false and misleading
- The viral video showing a burning house belonging to the Netanyahu is actually from New Jersey, United States and not Tel Aviv, Isreal
- No credible reports confirm any harm to Isreali Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's brother as of publication time
The social media claim that Iddo Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother, was killed in an Iranian air strike in Tel Aviv is false.
The viral video claimed Netanyahu's brother was burnt alive after a ballistic missile was directed at his house.
An X user @AFRICANDEMOC claimed that Iddo Netanyahu was burnt to death in his home.
“Iddo Netanyahu, the brother of Benjamin Netanyahu, has tragically lost his life. He was burned alive in his home.
“Iran did a great job. A ballistic missile directly to home of Netanyahu”
Verification
As reported by Yahoo News, the reverse image of the burning house, belonged to an "Atlantic County Firefighters' Association Photographer."
The search led to a Feb. 9, 2026, post on Facebook whose caption read: Happening Now: Park Place, Galloway, NJ 10:47pm...
The WPG Talk Radio report confirmed the event's date and nature, and also provided the address of the damaged property.
The image of that house on Google Maps was taken roughly half a year before the blaze.
It showed a building with the same triangular-shaped elements of the roof as in the video reviewed in the write-up.
Verdict
The footage of the burning house was uploaded online weeks before the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, 2026.
The clip reviewed was recorded in New Jersey, United States and not anywhere in the Middle East.
As of publication, no credible news reports indicated that Iddo Netanyahu had been harmed or killed.
Has Israel PM Netanyahu killed in drone airstrike?
Recall that a viral post on X claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been killed in a drone strike.
The post attracted nearly a million views and thousands of interactions, spreading across the platform.
Fact-checking has been done, with sources confirming Netanyahu's status and his service as Prime Minister.
Last post of Iran's supreme leader emerges
Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was confirmed dead following coordinated US-Israel strikes on Tehran, marking a dramatic escalation in regional tensions.
Hours earlier, President Donald Trump had declared the cleric’s killing, describing it as “the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country”.
A symbolic post on X, invoking Imam Ali, appeared from Khamenei’s verified account soon after, fuelling debate over its meaning and timing .
