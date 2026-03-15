Israel has warned the United States that it is running critically low on missile interceptors as the joint war against Iran enters its third week

While Washington insists its own supplies remain secure, the shortage has raised concerns about Israel’s ability to sustain its defence

At the same time, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has issued a direct threat against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, intensifying tensions in the already volatile conflict

Israel has informed the United States this week that it is critically short of missile interceptors as the joint war against Iran continues.

According to a report by TRT Africa on March 14, a US official confirmed Washington has been aware of Israel’s shortage for months.

Israel faces missile interceptor shortage as Iran war intensifies. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/Ilia yefimovich / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The official stressed that the US is not facing the same issue, despite concerns that the conflict may have drained its own supplies. “We have all that we need to protect our bases and our personnel in the region and our interests,” the official told Semafor. Israel is said to be working on solutions to address the shortage.

Trump’s changing timeline on war

Israel reportedly entered the war already low on interceptors. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump insisted that America has virtually “unlimited” munitions, though reports suggest supplies are lower than military expectations.

Trump initially claimed the war would last about four weeks, describing it as a “short-term excursion.” However, on Friday he shifted tone, saying the conflict will continue “as long as it’s necessary.”

Meanwhile, a recent intelligence assessment reported by Reuters indicated that Iran’s leadership and government are not at risk of collapse despite the ongoing US-Israel campaign.

IRGC threatens Netanyahu

On Sunday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a direct threat against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a statement published on its official website Sepah News, the IRGC labelled Netanyahu a “child-killing criminal” and vowed to pursue him with force.

“If this criminal, the killer of children, is still alive, we will continue working to hunt him down and kill him with all our strength,” the statement read.

The threat coincided with online speculation about Netanyahu’s health and whereabouts. His office dismissed the rumours, telling Anadolu Agency: “These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine.”

Speculation intensified after a video of Netanyahu circulated online, with some users claiming he appeared to have “six fingers.” This fuelled suggestions that the clip may have been generated using artificial intelligence, adding to uncertainty about his condition and location.

The IRGC’s statement comes as the war involving Iran, Israel and the United States entered its 16th day. With Israel facing shortages in missile defence systems and Iran issuing direct threats against its leadership, the conflict shows no sign of easing soon.

IRGC threatens Netanyahu as tensions rise in Israel-Iran war. Photo credit: Chaim Goldberg / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Has Benjamin Netanyahu gone missing?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has become a subject of interest online amid Israel's ongoing war with Iran.

On March 11, 2026, a Facebook user identified as Norman Finkelstein posted a picture of Netanyahu and alleged that he had been missing for days.

Source: Legit.ng