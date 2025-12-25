Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on Islamic Jihadists to stop the attacks on Christians in Nigeria.

Netanyahu criticised the global persecution of Christians, citing the Middle Eastern countries of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Turkey.

He stated this in his Christmas message late Wednesday, December 24, 2025, to Christians around the world.

In a short video shared via his X handle @netanyahu, he said:

“The persecution of Christians or members of any religion cannot and must not be tolerated, and Muslim militant displacement and attacks against Christians in Nigeria, that too must end, and it must end now.”

Reactions as Isreali PM calls for end of attacks on Christians

@abdullahayofel

This message does not apply to the Christians in Gaza.

@WarFrontIntel

You forgot the Palestinians Christians just a few miles up the road from you.

@sweetcarolinatv

Merry Christmas. My savior was a Rabbi in Israel. The Messiah lives today and the world calendar revolves around Him. Come join us and follow the King of kings! Love to Israel.

@JuujuGirl

Thanks for speaking about Nigerian Christians. Merry Christmas to you too. Pls extend your weapons of destruction on the Islamic Terrorists in Northern part of Nigeria. I'll appreciate.

@FalestiniBoss

Does that include Palestinian Christians or just the ones in the White House?

@samwellsg

Thank you sir for your love and support for Nigeria, they just blew up a market today so many casualties.

@ObiYhwh

Thank you Bibi! Thank you to all who spoke up in solidarity for the persecuted Nigerian Christians. May God bless you all this Christmas season & years ahead!

Christian Genocide claim: Reactions as Trump blacklists Nigeria

Recall that Nigerians reacted to United States President Donald Trump's statement over alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria

President Trump declared Nigeria a country of concern due to the alleged targeted killings of Christians in the northern part of the country.

According to Trump, the mass killing of Nigerian Christians has been carried out by radical Islamists.

PFN backs Trump, claims “there’s ‘genocide’ in Nigeria

Legit.ng also reported that the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) said Christian genocide is undeniable and urges Tinubu to cooperate with President Trump.

PFN president, who made this stand, listed multiple attacks and abductions targeting Christians across Nigeria, calling for diplomacy and decisive action, not confrontation.

However, he clarified that violence in Nigeria is not being carried out by Muslims in general but by radical elements.

Source: Legit.ng