The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, oversaw the graduation of 1,068 constables in Akwa Ibom state

Disu warned senior officers, especially Commissioners of Police, to enforce discipline and said they would be held accountable for misconduct within their commands

The IGP also confirmed the dismissal and planned prosecution of an officer over misconduct in Delta state, stressing zero tolerance for abuse of firearms and unprofessional conduct

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, on Thursday, April 300, reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to stronger discipline and operational capacity as he presided over the passing-out parade of 1,068 newly trained constables in Akwa Ibom state.

Legit.ng gathers that the recruits underwent intensive firearms and tactical training in collaboration with the state government, part of efforts to curb crime and improve security at the grassroots.

IGP Tunji Disu with Governor Umo Eno in Akwa Ibom state. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

In a departure from past practice, the new constables are authorised to carry firearms immediately after training, rather than waiting years into service. The move aligns with the federal government’s push for community policing, aimed at strengthening local security presence.

IGP Disu speaks on mentorship and accountability

During his visit, IGP Disu met with officers of the state command, urging senior personnel to mentor the recruits and lead by example.

He also issued a warning to Commissioners of Police nationwide, saying they would be held accountable for the conduct of officers under their command.

The responsibility for discipline rests squarely on leadership, the police chief said.

In Akwa Ibom, 1,068 recruits graduate as IGP Tunji Disu pushes tougher discipline. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Officer dismissed over misconduct in Delta

Addressing a recent incident in Delta state, the police chief condemned the actions of an Assistant Superintendent of Police whose conduct, he said, brought disrepute to the force.

He said the officer had been dismissed and would face prosecution.

IGP Disu added that any officer found violating Force Order 237, which governs the use of firearms, would face similar consequences, including dismissal and prosecution.

Professionalism key to effective policing - Disu

The inspector-general urged officers to uphold professionalism, describing it as central to effective policing and public trust.

He commended the police leadership in Akwa Ibom, noting that the state is the first in Nigeria to issue certificates to newly trained constables, and thanked the state government for its support.

The ceremony ended with applause as IGP Disu praised officers for their dedication and sacrifices.

Earlier, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 6 thanked the police chief for attending the event despite a busy schedule and commended cooperation among commands in Akwa Ibom and neighbouring Cross River state.

The programme covered modern policing techniques, including arms drills, tactical movement, vehicle interception, counter-ambush operations, weapon handling and maintenance, and movement under fire, alongside introductory combat exercises.

IGP Tunji Disu rolls out new firearm policy for fresh constables. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

IGP Disu highlights 6-point agenda

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that IGP Disu set out a clear six‑point agenda for his administration.

In a video shared by former police PRO Benjamin Hundeyin, Disu stated that his tenure will focus on professionalism, modernism, accountability, integrity, community partnership, and trust.

He explained that these values would guide his leadership as he took charge of the Nigeria Police Force.

Source: Legit.ng