One North Movement has reportedly topped an online poll on pro-Tinubu groups, reflecting digital mobilisation's growing influence in Nigerian politics

The poll results were said to have signalled a shift towards grassroots campaign networks ahead of the 2027 general elections

Leaders of the group said ranking endorsed efforts to promote President Tinubu's policies and enhance voter outreach in northern Nigeria

Abuja, FCT - A northern grassroots group backing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has surged ahead of rival campaign networks in an online popularity poll, a move that stresses the growing role of digital mobilisation and informal political blocs ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group, One North Movement, in a statement on Thursday, April 30, said it ranked first in a nationwide survey assessing pro-government campaign platforms, ahead of the City Boy Movement, a network widely linked to Seyi Tinubu.

One North Movement reportedly tops the pro-Bola Ahmed Tinubu campaign ranking nationwide. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Online poll highlights shifting campaign playbook

Citing the organisers of the exercise, the group said the poll, conducted over several days across digital platforms, drew thousands of participants from different regions who were asked to rate groups promoting the administration’s policies and re-election prospects.

While the methodology and credibility of such online surveys remain contested, analysts say the outcome reflects a broader shift in Nigeria’s political landscape, where loosely organised, digitally savvy groups are becoming key vehicles for voter outreach, the statement said.

2027 elections: Northern mobilisation in focus

Citing observers, the statement noted that the result is particularly significant in northern Nigeria, where voter mobilisation has historically played a decisive role in national elections.

Muhammad Ali, known as Abba G, who leads the group, described the ranking as an endorsement of its efforts.

“Our goal is to ensure that the benefits of the president’s leadership are felt across every part of Nigeria,” he said. “We will continue expanding our reach and supporting communities.”

Deputy leader Alhaji Sani Ahmad Zangina said the recognition would spur the group to intensify its activities ahead of future political contests.

The emergence of campaign networks like One North Movement is tied to evolving power structures within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), where informal alliances and advocacy groups increasingly shape public opinion outside official party channels.

Northern-based bloc gains momentum ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

APC chieftain purchases N100m nomination forms

Meanwhile, Osifo Stanley from Edo state on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, purchased the N100 million APC presidential nomination forms.

Legit.ng reports that Stanley may challenge President Bola Tinubu for the party’s ticket at the primaries. According to reports, Stanley is a trader. Imran Muhammad, the senior special assistant on new media to the APC national chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, shared a video of the development online.

Earlier on Tuesday, April 28, James Faleke, a member of the House of Representatives for Ikeja federal constituency, picked the APC expression of interest and nomination forms on behalf of President Tinubu. Suleiman Argungu, the APC national organising secretary, formally presented the forms to Faleke, who is also the founder of the Tinubu Support Groups, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja. The legislator is a longtime ally of the president.

Source: Legit.ng