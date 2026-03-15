Pere Egbi has shared his take on the ongoing war between Israel and Iran, issuing a warning to Christians

In his tweet, he expressed his view about how religious Israel is and urged Christians not to be swayed by the country’s name

His comments sparked a debate online, with many fans sharing their opinions about his perspective and what they know about the Israel‑Iran war

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere Egbi, has sparked an online debate after sharing his thoughts on the ongoing Israel‑Iran tension.

Israel and Iran have been at odds for some time, with reports in February claiming that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was targeted in US‑Israeli airstrikes.

Reactions as Pere Egbi warns Christians against taking sides in Israel-Iran war. Photo credit@iran/@isaacherzog/@pereegbi

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the situation and the sympathy many Christians show toward Israel, Pere urged believers to be careful about taking sides in the conflict.

According to him, the modern state of Israel does not share the faith of Christians. In a tweet, he wrote:

“Israel doesn’t care about your Jesus of Nazareth. They don’t believe in Him. Never have.”

He added that Evangelical Christians are not allowed to worship or practice their faith freely in Israel.

The reality star warned that Christians should avoid supporting Israel in the ongoing war and instead focus on their faith.

Pere Egbi share take on the Israel and Iran war. Photo credit@pereegbi

Source: Instagram

Pere Egbi on Israel and Iran

Pere Egbi also stressed that the current state of Israel should not be confused with the biblical Israel, describing the modern nation as “frauds.”

His post has since drawn mixed reactions online. While some fans agreed with his perspective, others questioned his tone and interpretation of events.

Pere Egbi’s remarks come amid rising tensions in the Middle East, sparking broader discussions about religion, politics, and the role of believers in international conflicts.

Here is Pere's tweet below:

Here is how netizens reacted to Pere's tweet about Israel and Iran's war:

@EkeleMona shared:

"But the persia is of today is the Persia of the Bible, Egypt bible is the Egypt of today but Israel of today is not the of the Bible, una dey talk sha."

@KingTaiwo_ commented:

"Don't mind them smart man. Unlike Iran & Hamas that allow Christians to preach, worship God freely and care about Jesus, Israel doesn't. They don't even allow Christian pilgrimage.".

@Horiawlar shared:

"Are evangelical Christians allowed to practice their faith freely in the Islamic Republic of Iran? There are about 500K muslims in Israel practicing freely. Can jews practice Judaism freely in Iran?"

@TooMuch wrote:

"The opinion about "protecting Israel" is only logical that they have right to exist and be acknowledged by their neighbors, the world as legitimately existing and have historically backed claim to their space - you can agree with this irreligiously."

@Katartist3 reacted:

"They are Jews of course and don't believe in Jesus Christ. Still doesn't make them any less Christians as they still believe in God. The Old Testament is as much a part of the bible as the New Testament. Jews only believe in the Old Testament and that is the law they live by."

Pere shares desire for Kess in BBNaija

Legit.ng recalls reporting that former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Pere Egbi had publicly called for the support of season 7 housemate Kesiena Tony Adjekpovu, better known as Kess, so that he wouldn't be kicked off the show.

Kess and other housemates in the Level Two house were put up for possible eviction by the Head of House (HOH) Eloswag.

After Pere made his call, fans reacted by slamming Kess, saying he wasn't giving them enough content to keep him on the show.

Source: Legit.ng