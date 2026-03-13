Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been falsely claimed to be missing from Israel for five days, according to a viral Facebook post

The rumour, which quickly spread online, has no backing from official sources or credible news outlets

Evidence shows Netanyahu is not missing, making the disappearance claim misleading

A Facebook user identifying as Norman Finkelstein posted a picture of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the statement on March 11, 2026:

“The individual wanted by the ICC has been missing from Israel for five days and his whereabouts are unknown even to those close to him.”

Netanyahu remains in Tel Aviv as Israel dismisses missing claims.

As of 8:18am (West African Time), March 13, 2026, the post had gained 701 likes, 706 comments and 158 shares. It included hashtags such as Israel, Iran, USA, Netanyahu, absconding.

Verdict

Legit.ng conducted a search using the MyAIFact-check tool and received the following verdict:

“The claim that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is missing from Israel for five days and his whereabouts are unknown is misleading. Although there were reports of Netanyahu's disappearance and uncertainty about his whereabouts, official updates and photos show him in Tel Aviv, which contradicts the claim of his disappearance.”

While rumours circulated about Netanyahu’s disappearance, official updates and photos showed that he is active and performing official duties. This directly contradicts the claim that he had been missing for five days.

No official confirmation of disappearance

There has been no statement from the Israeli government confirming that Netanyahu is missing.

No credible or reliable sources have reported that Netanyahu is absent from Israel or that his whereabouts are unknown.

Available evidence shows Netanyahu continuing his duties, despite speculation online.

The claim comes amid heightened tensions following the 2026 conflict involving Israel, the United States and Iran. In such situations, misleading statements and rumours often spread quickly on social media, fuelling confusion and distrust.

The viral Facebook post suggesting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been missing from Israel for five days is false. Official updates and photos confirm his presence in Tel Aviv, and no reliable reports support the claim of his disappearance.

Verdict: Misleading.

2026 Israel–US–Iran War

The 2026 war between Israel, the United States and Iran erupted after joint US–Israeli strikes targeted Iran’s nuclear programme on February 28, 2026.

The attacks expanded rapidly, hitting oil depots, refineries and military sites, while Iran retaliated against US and Israeli assets in Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Casualties have been severe, with more than 1,200 deaths reported in Iran and losses across the wider region. The conflict has destabilised the Gulf, disrupted global oil markets and heightened fears of a broader Middle Eastern war. Its outcome remains uncertain as fighting continues.

Israel–US–Iran war fuels misinformation as Netanyahu continues duties.

Israel accuses Iran of heavy bombardment

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accused Iran of targeting civilians with cluster munitions. In a post shared on Facebook, the ministry wrote: “Cluster munitions fired towards civilians by the Iranian regime, moments before striking Israel. The Iranian regime continues its attempts to hit as many civilians as possible. This is who the Iranian regime targets: civilians.”

Cluster munitions are weapons that release multiple smaller explosives over a wide area.

