Iran has pledged its readiness to support Nigeria in tackling terrorism, as its Ambassador to Nigeria, Gholamreza Mahdavi Raja, spoke on AriseTV

He stressed Iran’s solidarity with Nigeria against threats from Boko Haram and ISWAP, condemning terrorism in all forms

The Ambassador also rejected Israeli claims of Iran’s involvement in terrorism, describing them as attempts to weaken Nigeria-Iran relations built over six decades

Speaking in a recent interview on AriseTV, he emphasised Iran’s commitment to working with governments facing security threats.

Iran supports Nigeria in combating terrorism and strengthening bilateral relations. Photo credit: Anadolu/TomMolina/Getty

Source: Getty Images

“Iran condemns terrorism of any kind and expresses readiness to cooperate with governments facing it. Nigeria faces security challenges from Boko Haram and ISWAP; we're ready to support the government in combating terrorism. As a victim of terrorism, we condemn it in Nigeria,” he said.

Nigeria’s Security Challenges

Nigeria continues to grapple with insurgent groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP, which have destabilised communities and caused widespread insecurity.

The Ambassador’s remarks highlight Iran’s willingness to provide assistance as Nigeria seeks stronger international partnerships to address these threats.

Iran Responds to Israeli Allegations

Ambassador Raja also addressed claims made by the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, who alleged that Iran sponsors terrorism in the country. He dismissed the accusations as an attempt to weaken Nigeria-Iran relations, which have lasted for more than six decades.

“Claims by the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria that Iran sponsors terrorism in Nigeria aim to undermine Nigeria-Iran relations, which span over 6 decades. Iran respects Nigeria's sovereignty and security, valuing its relations with the government and people. Israel on the other hand have sponsored terrorism and assassination in other countries, such accusation is a distraction from this fact,” he stated.

Longstanding Nigeria-Iran Relations

Nigeria and Iran share a longstanding relationship that has spanned more than six decades, built on mutual respect and cooperation. Over the years, the two nations have engaged in partnerships across trade, culture, and security, strengthening ties that reflect shared values and interests.

Iran has consistently emphasised its respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty and security, positioning itself as a supportive partner in addressing challenges such as terrorism. This enduring relationship highlights the importance both countries place on diplomacy, collaboration, and maintaining strong bilateral connections despite external pressures or criticism. Their bond remains a cornerstone of international engagement in West Africa.

Iran rejects Israeli claims and reaffirms six decades of Nigeria-Iran relations. Photo credit: Gil Cohen-Magen/Getty

Source: Getty Images

How to survive dangerous missile attack

Legit.ng earlier reported that conflict was spreading across the Middle East after Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a joint US and Israeli attack in February.

The strike triggered a wave of retaliation from Iran, which launched missiles and drones across the region, targeting Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Cyprus and ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Shia Muslim militia group, Hezbollah, joined the conflict by firing rockets into Israel from its bases in Lebanon. Israel responded with strikes on Hezbollah targets inside Lebanon, further escalating tensions.

Source: Legit.ng