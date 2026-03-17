Israeli military said it killed Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani, describing the strike as a major blow to Iran’s command structure

Israeli armed forces carried out coordinated air raids across Tehran, Shiraz and Tabriz, targeting key security and military infrastructure

European leaders, including Germany and EU foreign policy officials, ruled out military involvement as regional tensions escalated across the Gulf

The Israeli military has said it killed Gholamreza Soleimani, a commander of Iran’s Basij force, during an overnight strike, marking a significant development in the deepening Middle East conflict.

The Israeli army described the operation as a major blow to Iran’s military structure.

Israeli forces say they kill Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani. Photo credit: ATTA KENARE

Source: UGC

It said the killing represented a “significant blow” to Iran’s “command-and-control structures” and vowed to “continue to act with force” against Iranian commanders.

Iranian authorities have yet to officially respond to the claim.

Air strikes target key Iranian and Lebanese locations

Israeli forces also reported carrying out coordinated air raids across multiple Iranian cities, including Tehran, Shiraz and Tabriz.

According to the military, the strikes focused on strategic installations such as security command centres, missile storage facilities and drone launch sites.

The army stated that “dozens of jets” participated in the operation, targeting infrastructure linked to Iran’s intelligence and internal security apparatus.

In Lebanon, fresh strikes hit parts of Beirut, while the Lebanese army confirmed that five of its soldiers were injured following an attack in the country’s south.

Iran's Defence minister is dead

Also, in another development, Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, announced that the Israeli military killed Iran’s security chief, Ali Larijani, in an overnight strike.

He further described the operation as part of ongoing efforts against senior Iranian figures. According to Katz, the action formed part of a broader campaign targeting what he referred to as key elements of Iran’s security and military infrastructure. Iran has not yet issued an official response to the claims.

Regional tensions escalate with missile interceptions

The conflict has continued to ripple across the Gulf region, with countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait reporting interceptions of incoming missiles and drones.

These developments highlight the widening scope of the crisis, as multiple nations brace for potential spillover.

Europe distances itself from military involvement

Amid the escalating violence, Germany has stated it has no plans to join the United States and Israel in military operations.

Meanwhile, the European Union’s foreign policy chief indicated that member states have “no appetite” to deploy forces to safeguard shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has previously warned that access to the strategic waterway could be restricted to what it described as its “enemies”.

Israel claims it has killed Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani in a strike. Photo credit: U.S. Navy

Source: Getty Images

Humanitarian concerns grow across affected areas

The continued strikes have raised concerns over civilian safety, particularly in Lebanon, where displacement is increasing in already vulnerable communities.

Aid agencies and local authorities are monitoring the situation closely as fears mount over a broader regional conflict, Aljazeera reported.

The latest developments underscore the fragile security situation in the Middle East, with tensions showing little sign of easing.

Israel carries out overnight operation against Iran

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the military of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has stated that its air force carried out an overnight operation targeting and disabling an aircraft it described as previously used by Iran’s late Supreme Leader at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran.

In a statement shared on Telegram, the army said the operation was conducted with precision and was aimed at disrupting what it described as strategic capabilities.

Source: Legit.ng