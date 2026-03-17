The claim that President Donald Trump criticised President Bola Tinubu for visiting the UK after the Maiduguri bombings is false

Legit.ng reports that multiple explosions in Maiduguri resulted in 23 deaths and over 100 injuries on Monday, March 16, 2026

Verification reveals no evidence of Trump’s alleged comments on Tinubu's state visit to the United Kingdom during the crisis

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The social media claim that United States President, Donald Trump, criticised President Bola Tinubu for embarking on a state visit to the United Kingdom after the bomb explosions in Maiduguri is false.

Legit.ng reports that multiple explosions killed 23 people and injured over 100 others on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Trump did not blast Tinubu for visiting UK day after Boko Haram attacked Borno State. Photo credit: Donald J Trump/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

A doctored post on the social media platform called Truth claimed Trump urged Prime Minister Starmer to tell Tinubu to get on a plane and go back to Nigeria immediately.

According to the fake post, Trump said Tinubu is shaking hands and having fancy dinners while his people are being blown up by terrorists.

“The situation in Nigeria is a TOTAL DISASTER. Massive, coordinated su1cide bombings tonight in Maiduguri. A hospital, a major market, the post office-all hit! Many innocent people were killed. This is what happens when you have NO LEADERSHIP and open borders for terrorists! While his country is in a state of NATIONAL EMERGENCY, President Tinubu is currently in the UK on a "State Visit." Unbelievable! Shaking hands and having fancy dinners while his people are being blown up? I don't think so! Prime Minister Starmer should tell him to get on a plane and GO HOME IMMEDIATELY. You don't stay abroad during a crisis like this. A real leader is on the ground with the military and the people, not cutting ribbons in London. Nigeria is a great country with wonderful people, but they are being let down by a government that isn't focused on STRENGTH and SECURITY. Close the borders, find the terrorists, and PROTECT YOUR CITIZENS. Everything else can wait. TRUTH!”

Was Trump's Truth Social post fabricated?

A check on Trump's Truth Social page showed that the viral post was fabricated as no such post exists on President Trump’s account. The claim was also not reported by any reputable news media reports across the world.

The post also did not appear on any of the White House platforms or social media pages of President Trump.

Similarly, X AI tool @grok also debunked the claim of Trump attacking Tinubu over the UK state visit.

"The screenshot is fabricated—no such post exists on Trump's Truth Social account. Fact-checks by Daily Trust, TheCable, FIJ, and others confirm this. The Maiduguri su1cide bombings did occur on March 16 (at least 23 killed, 100+ injured at hospital/market/post office sites), but Trump made no such statement."

The fabricated post is not on Trump's Truth handle or other social media pages. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Donald J Trump

Source: Getty Images

How has the Nigerian presidency responded?

Meanwhile, the Nigerian presidency has reacted to the fabricated post.

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, said the post is the handiwork of enemies of Nigeria, who are always at work and ready to fabricate anything.

In summary, President Trump did not lambast Tinubu for embarking on a state visit to the United Kingdom a day after Boko Haram terrorists launched multiple bomb explosions in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Maiduguri carnage: Frank blasts Tinubu’s UK trip

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu faced backlash over his UK visit amid bombings in Maiduguri.

Former APC chieftain, Timi Frank, labels Tinubu's UK trip as callous, demanding its cancellation in light of the national crisis.

Frank's criticism of the UK invitation highlights governance concerns and public dissatisfaction in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng