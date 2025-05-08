The 133 Cardinal electors who gathered in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel on Thursday, May 8, elected the new Pope

The new head of the Catholic Church was chosen two days after intense voting as White smoke rose above the Sistine Chapel on Thursday

The name of the new pope will be announced soon and he will appear soon at the central window of St. Peter’s Basilica

Vatican City, Rome - White smoke has risen above the Sistine Chapel signalling that a new pope has been elected.

Conclave on Thursday, May 8, elected a new pope as white smoke emerges from the Sistine Chapel. Photo credit: Vatican News

The new pontiff will be revealed when he steps out onto the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica shortly.

As reported by The Telegraph, the election came after two days of voting in the conclave, and 17 days after the death of Pope Francis.

Following the secret vote, the new pope will state his papal name before moving to the Room of Tears where he receives his papal robes. This is expected to take between 30 minutes and an hour.

He will then introduce himself to the faithful waiting in St Peter’s square.

The pope, who will be the 267th, will take immediate charge of the Vatican, leading the Catholic Church and holding authority over its 1.4 billion followers.

People rush into St Peter’s Square

People are rushing into St Peters’s Square, some of them vaulting over barriers. The crowds are cheering and clapping and the great bells of the Basilica are tolling.

Band appears alongside Swiss Guard

As reported by BBC, a marching band dressed in deep blue clothes played music while walking through the crowds at the Vatican.

Walking alongside them is the Swiss Guards, dressed in their blue and yellow striped uniform.

People in the crowd are applauding and holding up phones to capture the sight.

Black smoke

Meanwhile, Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, after an illness.

Following his demise and subsequent burial, Catholic cardinals from all over the world started casting their votes for a new pope under Michelangelo’s The Last Judgment fresco in the Sistine Chapel in what is the largest and possibly the most unpredictable conclave to ever take place.

Interestingly, on Wednesday, May 7, black smoke emanated from the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel this evening, indicating no new pope was elected during the first round of voting.

More details to follow............

Food Cardinals eat before choosing new pope

Legit.ng earlier reported that for more than 750 years, strict rules have governed the food served to cardinals during a papal conclave to prevent any possibility of hidden messages influencing the election.

During the secret election for a new pope—scheduled to begin on 7 May—135 cardinals will be secluded inside the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel with no external communication allowed except for the traditional smoke signals indicating voting results.

