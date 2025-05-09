The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has congratulated the Catholic Church on the election of Pope Leo XIV

CAN described the Pope’s emergence as a significant milestone and expressed hope for peace, justice, and inclusiveness under his leadership

Pope Leo XIV, formerly Robert Francis Prevost, was elected on Thursday, May 8, after a two-day voting by 133 cardinals at the Vatican following the death of Pope Francis

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has congratulated the Roman Catholic Church on the election of Pope Leo XIV, American-born Robert Francis Cardinal Prevost, as the new spiritual leader of the global Catholic community.

In a statement signed and released by its president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on Friday, May 9, CAN described the emergence of Pope Leo XIV as a “significant milestone” and a moment of joy for Catholics around the world.

As reported by The Punch, CAN expressed hope that the new Pope would promote peace, justice, and inclusiveness across the Church and beyond.

Pope Leo XIV was elected by the College of Cardinals on Thursday after a solemn conclave held at the Vatican, following the death of Pope Francis.

The new Pontiff, born Robert Francis Prevost, emerged after two days of voting and was introduced to the public from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to the cheers of thousands gathered in the square.

CAN prays for new pope

CAN prayed that the new Pope’s tenure would be marked by divine wisdom, good health, and the strength to lead the faithful in righteousness.

“On behalf of the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), I extend heartfelt congratulations to the Roman Catholic Church on the election of Pope Leo XIV. This significant milestone brings joy to Catholics worldwide, and CAN joins in celebrating this momentous occasion.

“The emergence of Pope Leo XIV signifies renewal and hope for the Catholic Church. CAN is confident that the new Pontiff will advance peace, justice, and inclusiveness, continuing the legacy of his predecessors.

“CAN prays that Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate be blessed with wisdom, good health, and strength to lead God’s people on the path of righteousness. May God guide and strengthen him in his ministry,” the statement read.

Legit.ng reported that Prevost was described as a moderate who was close to the late Pope Francis and was said to have spent his missionary years in Peru.

The 133 cardinal electors who gathered in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, elected Prevost as the new head of the Catholic two days after intense voting, after white smoke rose above the Sistine Chapel on Thursday.

