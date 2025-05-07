Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering religion.

Rome, Italy - Black smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday, May 7.

As reported by CNN, this means that cardinals did not elect a new pope on the first day of the conclave.

Barred from leaving or making any contact with the outside world, the leaders of the church will vote until they select late Pope Francis' successor. Photo credit: @DiscussingFilm

Source: Twitter

Fox News also noted the update.

There is no clear frontrunner to take over leadership of the Roman Catholic Church, and cardinals will continue voting Thursday, May 8, in a series of highly secretive ballots until they choose a successor to Pope Francis.

Legit.ng reported the death of Pope Francis in April, after an illness.

Following his demise and subsequent burial, Catholic cardinals from all over the world started casting their votes for a new pope under Michelangelo’s The Last Judgment fresco in the Sistine Chapel in what is the largest and possibly the most unpredictable conclave to ever take place.

Conclave: Cardinals fail to agree on new pope

Thousands of people gathered in St. Peter's Square in Rome needed to be patient as it took longer than expected for the smoke to billow from the chimney, more than three hours after the cardinals began the conclave.

As of the time of this report, the 133 cardinals failed to agree on a new pope in the first vote.

Late Francis' eventual successor will lead the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

More to follow...

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng