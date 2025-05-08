In a historic turn of events, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been elected as the 267th pope, becoming the first pontiff from the United States

Prevost’s background as a missionary in Peru and his close ties to Pope Francis influenced his selection by the College of Cardinals

This article presents some interesting facts about the 267th Pontiff, who now leads the the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics and head of the Vatican

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Vatican City, Rome - On Thursday, May 8, Robert Francis Prevost became the first pope from the United States, picking the papal name Leo XIV after cardinals from around the world elected him leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

Newly elected Pope Leone XIV speaks to the crowd at St. Peter's Square Photo credit: Andrew Medichini/AP, Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng reported that Prevost was described as a moderate who was close to the late Pope Francis and was said to have spent his missionary years in Peru.

The 133 cardinal electors who gathered in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, elected Prevost as the new head of the Catholic two days after intense voting, after white smoke rose above the Sistine Chapel on Thursday.

Brief facts about newly elected Pope Leo XIV

Here’s a brief profile of Prevost from before the conclave:

Despite the Vatican’s longstanding opposition to the idea of a pope from the US because of the country’s superpower status and secular global influence, the moderate, Chicago-born Prevost is still one to watch.

Pope Leo XIV (69 years old)

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was born on September 14, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

He is a leader with global experience, he spent much of his career as a missionary in South America and served as bishop in Peru.

First American Pope

Pope Robert Prevost of the US, the first American pontiff in history, will be known as Leo XIV. Photo credit: Franco Origlia, Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, is the first ever pope from the United States. He will be known as Leo XIV.

Took solemn vows in 1981

According to the Vatican, he entered the novitiate of the Order of Saint Augustine (OSA) in 1977 and made his solemn vows in 1981.

Bagged a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics

Prevost bagged a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Villanova University in 1977, a Master of Divinity from Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, and both a licentiate and doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical College of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome.

His doctoral thesis was on “The role of the local prior in the Order of Saint Augustine.”

Ordained a priest in 1982, chancellor in 1985

He was ordained a priest in 1982. After his ordination, Prevost joined the Augustinian mission in Peru in 1985 and served as chancellor of the Territorial Prélature of Chulucanas from 1985 to 1986.

Director of missions

Robert Francis Prevost was a very close friend of the late pontiff, Pope Francis. Photo credit: Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He spent the year 1987 to 1988 in the United States as pastor for vocations and director of missions for the Augustinian Province of Chicago before returning to Peru where he spent the next ten years heading the Augustinian seminary in Trujillo and teaching canon law in the diocesan seminary, where he was also prefect of studies. He also served in other capacities there, including as a parish pastor, diocesan official, director of formation, seminary teacher, and judicial vicar.

Elected provincial prior of the “Mother of Good Counsel”

In 1999, he returned to Chicago and was elected provincial prior of the “Mother of Good Counsel” province in the archdiocese. Two and a half years later, he was elected prior general of the Augustinian and served two terms until 2013.

Administrator of the Diocese of Chiclayo

Prevost returned to Peru in 2014 when Pope Francis appointed him apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Chiclayo. He was elevated to Bishop of Chiclayo in 2015. While there, he also served as vice-president and member of the permanent council of the Peruvian Bishops’ Conference from 2018 to 2023.

Appointed as apostolic administrator of Callao

In 2020 and 2021, Prevost served as the apostolic administrator of Callao, Peru.

Appointed Prevost prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops

The late Pope Francis appointed Prevost prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops in January 2023, a powerful position responsible for selecting bishops, a position he held until Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025. On September 30, 2023, Pope Francis elevated Prevost to the rank of Cardinal.

Trump reacts to emergence of new pope

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Donald Trump, the president of the United States, has reacted to the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost.

The US president, in his reaction, said he was surprised that Prevost would be the American to be elected into the prestigious position.

Trump said he was excited about the development and described it as a great honour for the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng