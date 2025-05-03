U.S. President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the pope on his Truth Social platform days after joking he wanted to be the next pontiff

Trump’s comments came days before the conclave begins the process of electing Pope Francis' successor, following the pope’s death

Trump humorously expressed his wish to become the next pope, even suggesting New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan, a staunch anti-abortion advocate, as a strong candidate

President of the United States Donald Trump posted a spoof picture of himself dressed as the pope on his Truth Social platform on Friday, May 2, after joking that he would like to be the next Catholic pontiff.

The president is seen in what appears to be an AI-generated colour image, with his right index finger pointed toward the sky, wearing papal regalia, including white robes, a gold crucifix pendant and the miter hat.

Meanwhile, the AI picture of Trump becoming a pope, was posted on the White House official website via X on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

This came days after Trump joked to reporters this week that he would like to be the next pope, just days before cardinals are due to start the conclave to elect the successor of Pope Francis who died on April 21.

Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump joked about being the next pope when asked by journalists who he would like to succeed the late Pope Francis.

The US leader said he had "no preference" but suggested Timothy Dolan, an American cardinal, who comes from New York, would be good for the role.

Legit.ng reports that following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday, 2025, the process to elect the new pope will begin on May 7.

He appeared to be referring to the archbishop of New York, Timothy Dolan, a theological conservative and fiercely opposed to abortion.

Trump said:

“I’d like to be pope, that would be my number one choice.”

Donald Trump faces criticism for breaking the Vatican’s dress code at Pope Francis' funeral, wearing a blue suit instead of the required dark outfit.

Pope Francis' funeral took place on April 26, 2025 but cardinals will gather on May 7 in a conclave in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel to elect a new pope.

Many react as photo of Trump dressed as Pope trends

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

@DonnieDarkened tweeted:

"Every time Trump does something blatantly Antichrist-like, people say, “He’s just trolling.”

"That’s the cover. That will always be the cover. Mockery, irony, humor, it’s how the spirit of Antichrist slips through the back door while everyone laughs."

@BonkDaCarnivore tweeted:

"Please MAGA, explain to me how this "man of faith" isn't making a complete mockery of the pious.

"And the shame associated with the FUCKING WHITE HOUSE account re-tweeting this is just beyond the pale."

@cigar_vet tweeted:

"I love Trump but find his Pope meme disrespectful and insulting. God will not be mocked. Not a wise decision

"That said I pray for him. I pray for America."

@America70698280 tweeted:

"Perhaps he's trying to send a message to the Catholic Church to "NOT elect a liberal Pope, but rather a Great Pope again." I don't know, I'm just trying to understand his reasoning for publishing such a thing."

See the photo of Trump becoming a pope below:

