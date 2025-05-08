The Vatican has announced the election of Robert Francis Prevost as the new Pope of the Catholic Church. Prevost will be the first pope to be elected from the United States.

Provost was described as a moderate who was close to the late Pope Francis. He was said to have spent his missionary years in Peru. The American has been elected as the 267th pontiff of the Catholic Church and has taken the papal name Leo XIV.

See the announcement here:

Source: Legit.ng