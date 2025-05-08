Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Conclave Elects American Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV
Europe

Breaking: Conclave Elects American Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV

by  Bada Yusuf 1 min read

The Vatican has announced the election of Robert Francis Prevost as the new Pope of the Catholic Church. Prevost will be the first pope to be elected from the United States.

CHECK OUT: Quick Guide to Brand Deals. Learn How to Secure Brand Sponsorships in 48 Hours!

Provost was described as a moderate who was close to the late Pope Francis. He was said to have spent his missionary years in Peru. The American has been elected as the 267th pontiff of the Catholic Church and has taken the papal name Leo XIV.

See the announcement here:

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: