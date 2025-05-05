The debate about who becomes Pope Francis' successor is a major concern in the Catholic Church even as the College of Cardinals prepares to elect a new pope

However, two African Cardinals—Peter Turkson of Ghana and Fridolin Ambongo Besungo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo—are seen as serious contenders for the papacy, igniting discussions on the possibility of an African pope

Interestingly, Nigeria’s Peter Ebere Okpaleke has not emerged among the frontrunners due to his limited international profile and past controversies

The world continues to mourn Pope Francis's passing, but a thought-provoking question arises: Could the next pope be of African descent?

As the race to find a successor to Pope Francis heats up, many people are unaware that Africa has reportedly produced Popes before.

The overwhelming view among Africans is that there has never been a Pope from the continent, but history shows there were likely three.

However, with discussions intensifying around potential successors, much attention has turned to cardinals from Ghana and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Yet, the conspicuous absence of a Nigerian candidate in the spotlight raises eyebrows.

Context of Change

Legit.ng reported that on Saturday, May 3, the cardinals of the Catholic Church held their ninth in a series of near-daily meetings at the Vatican ahead of the election of a new pope.

The closed-door “general congregations” allow them to discuss the challenges the successor to Pope Francis will face before they are locked into the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday, May 7, for the vote.

Pope Francis, who passed away on 21 April 2025, buried on Saturday, April 26, leaves behind a legacy both profound and far-reaching.

Yet, as the College of Cardinals prepares for the upcoming conclave, only one Nigerian cardinal, Peter Ebere Okpaleke, is eligible to vote for the next pope.

Peter Ebere Okpaleke: why is he not among the frontrunners?

The election of a new pope is a deeply complex process, shaped by a myriad of factors, including a cardinal’s experience, theological stance, and capacity to unify the global Church.

Two African Cardinals, Peter Turkson of Ghana and Fridolin Ambongo Besungo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, have emerged as top contenders to succeed the late pontiff.

As reported by Vanguard, Cardinal Peter Okpaleke, appointed Bishop of Ekwulobia in 2022, has faced notable challenges throughout his clerical journey. His rejection by the Ahiara Diocese in 2012 due to ethnic tensions cast a long shadow over his career.

Their extensive experience, international visibility, and well-established networks make them familiar names within global Church circles. Okpaleke, by comparison, remains relatively unknown outside the Southeast of Nigeria.

A Catholic priest, who pleaded anonymity, reflected on the leadership qualities required at this crucial juncture and why Okpaleke is not among the top contenders.

He said:

“The Church is looking for stability and leadership. Okpaleke’s journey is commendable, but he needs more time to build a global profile.”

We’re not praying for an African Pope —Archbishop Kaigama

Also speaking about the possibility of a Black African pope, Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, offers a message of hopeful realism.

Kaigama stated:

“Yes, it is possible. There are African Cardinals who are eligible. But we are not praying for an African pope, or an American pope, or an Asian pope. We are praying for a good and holy pope.”

This sentiment captures the deep-rooted faith of the Nigerian Catholic community, which remains spiritually connected to the papacy regardless of whether one of their own is elected.

Food Cardinals eat before choosing new pope

Legit.ng earlier reported that for more than 750 years, strict rules have governed the food served to cardinals during a papal conclave to prevent any possibility of hidden messages influencing the election.

During the secret election for a new pope—scheduled to begin on 7 May—135 cardinals will be secluded inside the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel with no external communication allowed except for the traditional smoke signals indicating voting results.

