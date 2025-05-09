The Vatican has shared insights into the name chosen by the new Pope, and listed the upcoming activities he was to perform.

Robert Francis Prevost, from the United States of America, is the first ever Pope from the country in 2000 years.

After his announcement as the new Pope, it was announced that he was to be called Pope Leo XIV.

The Holy See Press Office, the information arm of the Vatican, linked the new Pope’s name to Pope Leo XIII.

This comes after Robert Francis Prevost was announced as the new pope and adopted the name Pope Leo XIV, making him the first American pope.

The Vatican shares insights behind Pope Leo XIV name choice. Photo: Vatican News

Source: Facebook

Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, confirmed that the decision of the new Pope to be called Leo XIV “was a clear and deliberate reference to Pope Leo XIII, author of the 1891 encyclical Rerum Novarum. That document marked the beginning of the Church’s modern social doctrine.”

His words:

“In this context, it is clearly a reference to the lives of men and women, to their work - even in an age marked by artificial intelligence.”

Upcoming activities for Pope Leo XIV

Following his election as the new pontiff, Pope Leo XIV would be attending 3 events between Friday, May 9, 2025, to Monday, May 11, 2025.

On Friday, May 9, 2025, the new Pope will celebrate Mass with the College of Cardinals on Friday at 11:00 (Roman time) in the Sistine Chapel.

The Vatican lists upcoming activities for new Pope Leo XIV. Photo: Vatican News

Source: Facebook

After that, Pope Leo XIV will on Sunday at 12:00 lead the “Regina Coeli” prayer from the central loggia of St Peter’s Basilica.

Pope’s meeting with media professionals would take place on Monday, 12 May at 10:00 am in the Paul VI Hall.

Reactions trail insights behind new Pope’s name

Legit.ng compiled some reactions which trailed the election of the new pope and his name choice.

Marble Pillars said:

"Pope Leo XIV, announced high hopes for worlds people to be saved from misery and suffering the right ways."

Filipino Culture Tourism said:

"Very well written, Yes many looked and hoped that maybe it was time for an Asian or African Pope, however God through the guidance of his cardinals brought fourth the second America Pope."

Cait Ní said:

"Lord, watch over Pope Leo XIV as he begins his mission. Guide and protect him. Amen."

Ennet Ngombe said:

"Waiting to see what he will say the coming years."

