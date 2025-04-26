Pope Francis' coffin was sealed in a solemn ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica before his burial, with a formal summary of his papacy placed in the casket

Over 250,000 mourners, including world leaders, paid respects at his funeral, celebrating his life of humanity and devotion to the Catholic Church

His burial took place in a humble tomb, reflecting his simple nature, as tributes pour in from leaders and followers worldwide

In a poignant and deeply emotional ceremony on Friday evening, April 25, Pope Francis' coffin was sealed at St. Peter's Basilica, marking a significant moment in the final rites of the 88-year-old pontiff.

This private ceremony, following three days of public viewing that saw over 250,000 mourners pay their respects, was led by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church.​

A Solemn Rite of Passage

The sealing of the coffin was conducted with solemnity and reverence.

Cardinal Farrell presided over the ceremony, during which prayers were chanted in Latin, and Pope Francis' life was honoured with relics and ritual blessings.

A formal summary of his papacy, written in Latin, was placed into his casket, describing him as a "beloved and simple pastor" who left "a marvellous testimony of humanity, of a holy life and of universal fatherhood." ​

The Final Resting Place

In accordance with his wishes, Pope Francis was laid to rest in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, a departure from the traditional burial site in St. Peter's Basilica.

His tomb, marked simply as “Franciscus,” reflects his humble spirit and familial roots in Liguria, Italy. ​

Global Tributes and Emotional Farewells

The funeral Mass, held on April 26, was attended by over 250,000 people, including prominent world leaders such as U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The ceremony was marked by powerful and emotional moments, capturing the profound impact of Pope Francis' leadership and his legacy within the Catholic Church. ​

Legacy of Pope Francis

Pope Francis, who served as the 266th head of the Roman Catholic Church for 12 years, passed away on April 21, 2025.

His papacy was characterized by efforts to reform the Church, advocate for the marginalized, and promote peace and environmental justice.

His death has left a significant void, and the process to elect his successor is set to begin in the coming weeks.

