Vatican Gives Update on Pope Francis’ Health amid Reports of Critical Condition
- The Vatican, on Wednesday, February 26, revealed that Pope Francis had a peaceful night at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital
- Despite experiencing severe respiratory issues, the critically ill Pope's condition remains stable, the Vatican said
- Amid widespread anxiety, Pope Francis, suffering from bilateral pneumonia, has continued overseeing Church matters from the hospital
On Wednesday, February 26, the Vatican disclosed that the critically ill Pope Francis, battling pneumonia in both lungs, passed a peaceful night.
Pope Francis’ condition is critical but stable
The Holy See Press Office informed journalists on Wednesday morning that Pope Francis had another good night at Rome's Gemelli Hospital and continued to rest.
Speaking further, the Vatican in its Wednesday update revealed that Pope's condition remains critical but stable while receiving treatment for bilateral pneumonia.
"The Pope had a quiet night and is resting," the Holy See Press Office informed journalists with a statement on Wednesday morning.
Recall that Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on February 14 with breathing difficulties, after which his condition deteriorated, sparking widespread concern among Catholics.
After suffering respiratory attacks at the weekend that required high levels of oxygen and blood transfusions, the Vatican has said the pope’s condition has stabilised, but he remains in a critical condition.
His health has since deteriorated, prompting concerns among Catholic faithful worldwide, Fox News reported.
A medical bulletin on Tuesday evening, February 25, said the Argentine pontiff’s “clinical condition remains critical but stable”.
“There have been no acute respiratory episodes and hemodynamic parameters continue to be stable,” the Vatican said, referring to measurements such as heart rate and blood pressure.
Francis had a new scan “in the evening for radiological monitoring of bilateral pneumonia”, the Vatican said. “The prognosis remains reserved,” it added.
Prayers continue as Pope Francis battles pneumonia
Catholic priest blasts people using Pope’s health for social media content, knocks "viral AI images"
Despite his critical condition, the leader of the world’s nearly 1.4 billion Catholics has kept up with Church matters from his hospital suite, according to the Vatican.
“In the morning, after receiving the Eucharist, he resumed work activities,” the statement said.
Pilgrims and faithful have been flocking to the Vatican and the Gemelli to pray for Francis.
Doctors have cautioned that any recovery will take time and that Francis will likely stay in hospital beyond this week.
Pope Francis in critical condition, Vatican raises alarm
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 88-year-old pontiff is in critical condition after an asthmatic respiratory crisis, with pneumonia worsening his state.
A Vatican statement revealed the Pope remains alert but in pain, with a "reserved prognosis," signalling serious health concerns.
Catholic leaders and faithful worldwide have organized prayer vigils, with Cardinal Parolin urging unity in prayers for his healing.
