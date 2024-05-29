A social media report claimed that Catholic priest Jude Obasi married his lover on Saturday, May 25, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Abakakili

The report, featuring the priest in full attire with the bride in a wedding dress, sparked reactions, with some applauding the cleric

Diocesan Chancellor Matthew Opoke refuted the report, stating no priest by that name exists in the diocese or from Afikpo North

Abakakili, Ebonyi - Last week, a social media report made the rounds over a catholic priest, Mr. Jude Obasi, who allegedly married his lover on Saturday, May 25 in Abakakili, the state capital.

According to the report, the wedding took place at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Abakakili.

Catholic church addresses alleged priest's fake wedding Photo credit: @freeman_newsug

Source: Twitter

The report included an image of the priest and his lover in a wedding dress, adding that the priest is from the Afikpo North local government area of the state.

See the report here:

The clergyman, dressed in full priestly attire, was seen holding the bride's hand in a canopy-covered area filled with guests. Both he and the unidentified bride were smiling in the photograph.

The report, however, sparked numerous reactions, with many applauding the cleric for his bold decision against church principles.

Catholic priests, like Catholic sisters, voluntarily take an oath of celibacy, which forbids them from engaging in sex and marriage.

Catholic church reacts

In response, the Diocesan Chancellor, Matthew Opoke, issued a statement on Monday, May 27, refuting the report.

He stated that no priest by that name exists in the records of the Catholic Church in Afikpo North Local Government Area, according to Premium Times.

The chancellor also mentioned that the diocese has no church named Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Abakakili, and no such event occurred in the area during that time.

He said:

"No priest by that name exists within the diocese, and the person in the trending photograph does not resemble any priest in the diocese. It goes without saying that the publication…is fake.

It was possibly fermented by a blogger who wants to gain much traffic on their social media handles."

This has, however sparked different reactions on X

Famous Islamic Cleric speaks on Notcoin, Tapswap

In another report, an Ogbomoso-based PhD holder, known for his strict views on religious matters, noted that tapping one's phone screen can hardly be considered work and warned Muslims to desist from such activities.

He made the statement during a question-and-answer session of his periodic Islamic program, tagged "Hudan Wa Bushra," which was live-streamed on Facebook.

He, therefore, warned that investing time in mining coins could lead to depression if the projects decide not to pay, leaving miners with nothing to show for their efforts.

Source: Legit.ng