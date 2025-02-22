BREAKING: Pope Francis In Critical Condition, Vatican Raises Alarm

The 88-year-old pontiff is in critical condition after an asthmatic respiratory crisis, with pneumonia worsening his state

A Vatican statement revealed the Pope remains alert but in pain, with a "reserved prognosis," signalling serious health concerns

Catholic leaders and faithful worldwide have organized prayer vigils, with Cardinal Parolin urging unity in prayers for his healing

Rome, Italy - Pope Francis is in critical condition after experiencing an asthmatic respiratory crisis, the Vatican confirmed.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has been hospitalized for over a week due to a respiratory infection, was later diagnosed with pneumonia.

His health has since deteriorated, prompting concerns among Catholic faithful worldwide, Fox News reported.

Vatican issues statement on Pope’s condition

In a statement quoted by The Associated Press, the Vatican provided an update on Pope Francis’ health status.

“The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair, although in more pain than yesterday. At the moment, the prognosis is reserved,” the statement read.

Legit.ng reports that the phrase “prognosis reserved” typically signals that the patient’s condition is serious and doctors are closely monitoring developments.

Pope Francis’ health challenges

This latest health crisis is one of several that Pope Francis has faced in recent years.

The pontiff, who has lived with partial lung removal since his youth due to a severe infection, has struggled with respiratory issues throughout his life.

His hospitalization comes amid growing concerns about his ability to fulfill his papal duties.

Despite his condition, the Vatican noted that he has remained mentally alert.

As news of the Pope’s critical condition spread, messages of support and prayers poured in from religious leaders and world figures, Politico News reported.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, urged Catholics worldwide to pray for the pontiff’s recovery.

“We place our faith in God and ask for His healing hand upon the Holy Father. The Church stands united in prayer during this difficult time,” Parolin stated.

Meanwhile, Catholic communities across the globe have organized special prayer vigils for the Pope’s health.

