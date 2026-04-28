A popular football predictor has tipped Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League semi-final first leg to end in a draw

England forward Harry Kane is eyeing multiple Champions League records ahead of blockbuster clash vs PSG

Both Bayern Munich and PSG arrive in top form for the semi-finals after eliminating European heavyweights

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, a well-known football predictor with a reputation for getting big calls right has shared his verdict ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, who has built a growing following for his accurate predictions, believes the first leg at the Parc des Princes will end in a draw.

PSG boss Luis Enrique has stated confidently that his team is the best team in the competition and that there is no team better than them. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

His call has already sparked debate among fans eager to see how the high-stakes encounter unfolds.

“It’s another night of Champions League football. The current champions host the six-time winners… but a draw in the end and all to play for in Munich,” Gbandeh posted on Facebook.

With the return leg set for the Allianz Arena, a draw in Paris would leave everything finely balanced heading into Germany, setting up a dramatic conclusion to the tie.

Kane chasing history in big UCL clash

All eyes will also be on Harry Kane, who has been in sensational form for Bayern Munich this season.

Harry Kane will be looking to set two Champions League goalscoring records when his Bayern Munich side take on PSG. Photo by Pau Barrena

Source: Getty Images

The England captain has racked up an incredible goal tally, putting himself within reach of multiple Champions League records.

Kane has already scored 12 goals in the competition this season and is closing in on the Golden Boot race, currently led by Kylian Mbappé, Sports Mole reports.

Beyond individual accolades, Kane is also chasing club history. He is on the verge of surpassing a long-standing Bayern record for consecutive goals in knockout matches, previously set by Robert Lewandowski.

The England forward’s consistency in front of goal has been crucial to Bayern’s journey so far, including their impressive victory over Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

If he finds the net again, Kane could further cement his place among Europe’s elite forwards this season.

Heavyweights collide with everything on the line

This Champions League semi-final pits two of Europe’s most dominant sides against each other, both arriving with strong momentum.

Bayern Munich demonstrated their resilience by eliminating Real Madrid in a thrilling tie in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, PSG showcased their attacking firepower by knocking out Liverpool, underlining their credentials as serious contenders.

The earlier meeting between both sides in the group stage saw Bayern claim a narrow 2-1 victory in Paris, giving them a psychological edge heading into this clash.

Despite that, PSG manager Luis Enrique has boldly declared his team as the best in the competition, while Bayern boss Vincent Kompany remains confident even though he will be absent from the touchline due to suspension.

With top players on both sides and a place in the final at stake, the stage is perfectly set for a gripping encounter.

Mysterious cat predicts Bayern vs PSG clash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nimbus Pronos, the feline oracle, has shared its prediction for the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

The first leg of the encounter will take place at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, followed by the second leg at the Allianz Arena on May 6, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng