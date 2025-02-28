Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Vatican, Italy - The 88-year-old Pope Francis is reported to have suffered from an "isolated" breathing crisis.

Vatican sources said the Pope is being treated in hospital for double pneumonia.

Pope Francis has been forced him to use an oxygen mask on his nose and mouth for the first time. Photo credit: Pope Francis

As reported by Sky News, the crisis caused Pope to vomit and forced him to use an oxygen mask on his nose and mouth for the first time.

The Holy Father suffered a bronchial spasm, which caused him to breathe in vomit, causing "a sudden worsening of his respiratory condition".

