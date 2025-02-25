Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 4 years of experience in fact-checking and global affairs.

Rome, Italy - Several social media posts claimed that Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, had died.

The posts appeared in different versions: via Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok.

A particular post claimed the 88-year-old who had been critically ill gave the ghost at Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, Italy.

A post published on Sunday, February 23, by a Facebook page reads:

“Sad News: Pope Francis who came here South Sudan in 2022 pass away today morning

"Pope Francis of the Roman Catholic Church has passed away following a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis this morning, according to the Vatican.

"Pope Francis, who was in a critical condition and being treated at Rome's Gemelli hospital with a complicated lung infection, rested well during a peaceful night following a respiratory crisis and blood transfusions, the Vatican said Sunday.

"R.I.P. Your Holiness.”

A day later, some Facebook users published a similar claim in a group, saying:

"With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved Holy Father, Jorge Mario Bergoglio. Pope Francis entered into eternal rest today at 19:39, at the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome. We give thanks for his faithful service and pray for the repose of his soul.

"Thank you for your unwavering guidance, compassion, and service to the Church. Rest now in the eternal embrace of God's love.

"Pope Francis 1936-2025."

In the same vein, an X post purportedly by Vatican News claimed to show an announcement of Pope Francis’ death.

The screenshot posted on Monday, February 24, 2025, by a user on X indicated that the pope had reportedly died at Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome.

The screenshot is accompanied by the text:

“RIP Pope Francis!! Now time to rest in eternal peace.”

But is it true that Pope Francis has died? Legit.ng checked.

Checks by Legit.ng showed that as of Tuesday evening, February 25, Pope Francis is still alive.

The now-deleted X post which claimed on Monday, February 24, 2025, that the Pope died at a Rome hospital, is fake.

As of the time of this report, Pope Francis remains hospitalised at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, undergoing treatment for double pneumonia. He has spent over 10 days at the medical facility.

If the pope dies, the Cardinal Camerlengo, who administers the Church during the sede vacante, formally confirms the death. Nothing official from the Cardinal Camerlengo as of now.

Read more on Pope Francis:

Nigerian cleric speaks on Pope's health

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Catholic priest said he had read online where some people were making disparaging comments about the illness of Pople Francis.

The priest said such bad comments should not provoke Catholics to anger since there was no need for them to be angry.

In a Facebook post, Reverend Father John Chinenye Oluoma said if a Pope dies in the Catholic church, the organisation is not made weak but stronger.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng