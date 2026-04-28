Stanley Nwabali remains without a club since leaving Chippa United in February, despite ongoing interest from multiple African teams

Tanzanian sides Simba SC and Azam FC are now leading the chase, with Azam reportedly stepping up as a serious contender

The Super Eagles goalkeeper expected to decide his next move during the upcoming summer transfer window

Stanley Nwabali’s future has taken another turn, and it is starting to look less predictable by the day.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper has been without a club since February after leaving Chippa United, a move that still raises eyebrows in South African football circles.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is nearing a move to the Tanzanian Premier League. Photo by Harry Murphy

Source: Getty Images

Nwabali walked away while still wearing the captain’s armband of the Chilli Boys and coming off strong performances at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where he helped Nigeria claim a bronze medal.

Nothing at the time suggested an exit was close. Since then, the search for a new club has dragged on longer than expected for the Super Eagles goalkeeper.

Interest has not been the problem for Nwabali, but settling on a destination has been the issue.

Azam FC threaten to hijack Nwabali deal

Clubs in East Africa have started circling Nwabali with real intent to sign the Super Eagles goalkeeper.

Tanzania, in particular, has become the centre of attention in this transfer story, as Simba SC were among the first names linked with Nwabali after his departure from South Africa.

Azam FC is threatening to hijack Simba's bid to sign Stanley Nwabali ahead of the summer transfer window. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

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The club’s ambition and profile made them an obvious fit on paper, but talks never reached a decisive stage.

Now, another Tanzanian side has entered the picture.

Azam FC have emerged as a strong contender, and they are not just observing the situation from a distance.

Reports from Footy-Africa suggest they are prepared to move if the opportunity is still alive when the window opens properly.

Azam’s interest is driven by more than just squad depth, as the club has been trying to re-establish itself at the top of Tanzanian football since their last league title in the 2013/14 season.

Bringing in a goalkeeper with Nwabali’s experience would send a clear message across the league.

Nwabali’s decision still hanging in the air

Nwabali’s name has also been linked with heavyweight clubs in South Africa, including Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. Neither has made anything official, which has left room for other clubs to step in and test the waters, Afrik-Foot reports.

That uncertainty has kept the situation open longer than many expected.

His reputation remains strong after consistent displays for Chippa United and his growing importance with the Super Eagles, but timing has become the sticking point.

Financially, Tanzanian top clubs are believed to be in a position to meet Nwabali’s demands. That part removes one barrier. The bigger question is where he sees his next step fitting into his career direction.

For now, no agreement is close. No club has managed to pull ahead fully in the race. The expectation is that things will not move quickly until the summer window opens properly.

Nwabali close to signing mega deal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is reportedly closing in on a potential move to the Tanzanian Premier League, with 22-time champions Simba SC emerging as strong contenders for his signature.

The Nigerian goalkeeper has been on the radar of several top clubs in Africa and Saudi Arabia after terminating his contract with Chippa United in February.

Source: Legit.ng