A Nigerian Catholic priest, Kelvin Ugwu, has blasted people for using Pope Francis’ health condition as social media content

Pope Francis, 88, has been hospitalized with severe bronchitis, raising concerns about his ability to continue leading the Catholic Church and prompting discussions about succession

Faulting viral AI-generated images of the hospitalised pontiff, the Catholic priest warned people against false reportage of the Pope’s ailment

Amid concerns concerning the health of Pope Francis, a Nigerian Catholic priest, Kelvin Ugwu, knocked those using the subject as social media content.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has battled respiratory issues for years, was recently hospitalized with severe bronchitis, forcing him to cancel several public engagements.

The Nigerian priest addressed reactions to Pope's ill health. Photo: Fr kelvin Ugwu

Source: Facebook

Reports indicate that Pope Francis has been experiencing significant discomfort and has confided in close aides about his uncertainty regarding recovery.

Priest warns people using Pope’s health for content

On his Facebook page, Fr Kelvin reacted to AI-generated images of the Pope and spotted some errors.

He also warned people against using the pope’s medical conditions for content.

His Facebook post read:

“Let us even assume that Pope Francis is on an oxygen Face mask or a nasal cannula; it doesn't make sense that he will still be wearing his cassock with his collar still tightly fitted around his neck. Then, he had to still wear the pectoral cross and even a sash around his waist and a skull cap in a supposedly intensive care unit.

“I know you will say it is an AI-generated image, but AI does not have sense. The sense behind AI is humans. Besides, on the page where I picked this picture from, the majority took the image as real and the comments there keep echoing the fact that there is this obsession many of you have about the Catholic Church and everything around it but don't want to admit it.

“There is never a time when Christianity teaches that people cannot fall sick. There is never a time that the church teaches that people, including the Pope, cannot be hospitalized and even die. Stop using the Pope's health for content. It is silly and disgusting.”

Viral AI-generated image of pope in hospital. Photo: Fr Kelvin Ugwu

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail Catholic priest's take on Pope’s health

@Eleojo Joy Agama Ebeh said:

"Imagine this young generation making mockery of a man that's close to his 90. It shows they have no respect and regards for their parents, not to talk of their grandparents. May God's will be done in his life."

Ifeoma Jessica Mbaogbodo said:

"Christianity and everything it represents is under serious attack .The Nigerian youths thinks everything is about content .they derive joy in mocking the church."

Chuks Nwachy

"I laughed when I saw the picture making rounds on the Internet. Prior to that, I already made a decision not to engage in unintelligent arguments concerning matters like this especially with people who are very ignorant on such matter."

As the Pope’s health raises concerns, the 88-year-old took steps to shape the Church’s future, including extending Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re’s tenure.

Speculations raise concerning Pope's successor

After Pope Francis was announced to be in the hospital, there were speculations already as to who would succeed him.

As the head of the Vatican's health is reported to be declining, a list of possible Cardinals who might succeed him circulated online.

There are at least eight top cardinals at the Vatican who might succeed the ailing Pope who is currently 88 years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng