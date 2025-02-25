A Nigerian Catholic priest has said the church does not hide the health status of its leaders to maintain a propaganda

Fada Oluoma shared the post on Facebook, noting that the Catholic Church is highly transparent about the health of Pope Francis

He noted that if a Pople dies in the Catholic church, another would replace him, unlike some churches that would fall into crisis

A Catholic priest said he had read online where some people were making disparaging comments about the illness of Pople Francis.

The priest said such bad comments should not provoke Catholics to anger since there was no need for them to be angry.

Fada Oluoma said the Catholic church would not go into disarray if the Pope passed on. Photo credit: Facebook/Fada Oluoma and Getty Images/Vatican Pool.

In a Facebook post, Fada Oluoma said if a Pope dies in the Catholic church, the organisation is not made weak but stronger.

Fada Oluoma said:

"I have read one or two disparaging remarks and innuendos by people from other Christian denominations about his sickness. Normally such utterances can provoke one to anger and resentment, but not me, and I hope no Catholic faithful falls for such people. Psalm 90 says our life span is 70 or 80 for those who are strong. The Pope is 88 years, that's 8 years more than the biblical limit for the strong. All those people making caricatures of the pope have parents who haven't even reached 60 yet, and they don't know if they will."

He said the Catholic church is highly organised and not like other denominations that would fall into weakness once their strong leader dies.

His words:

"Unlike the churches that get weakened when their charismatic leader dies, the Catholic Church grows stronger with the death of a pope, simply because it's the Church Christ founded on a Rock. God will give the church and the world another Pope when Pope Francis vacates."

Reverend Fada Oluoma prayed for the recovery of the Pope. Photo credit: TikTok/Fada Oluoma and Getty Images/ NurPhoto.

Fada Oluoma said at the moment, there are two things that might happen. One is that the Pope might exit the world, or he might survive the illness.

He said:

"He is 88 years old. He is on admission now, sick. There are two options, either he survives the ailment and lives for some more years or he will exit this world through it."

He prayed that Pope Francis should receive healing so as to continue his work.

Fada Oluoma said:

"Finally, we are not the church that hides the health status of its leaders, we are not the church that lies about the importance of medical treatment. We are definitely not the church whose leaders hide to receive medical treatments and pretend like they don't fall sick at all, just to maintain the propaganda they use to scam their followers. I pray both for healing and for a happy death for the Pope."

Reactions to Fada Oluoma's post

Fuzai Sylvia said:

"Well, the 70 or 80 thing is not from God, it's the psalmist that said that and the psalmist is not my God. God said I will live 120 years ( Genesis 6:3 ). For the Pope, Paul said, to live is Christ and to die is gain, all in all, let God's will be done."

Uzoamaka Okolo said:

"Who cares what they say, I pray for quick recovery of our dear Pope according to God's will."

Who will be the next Pope?

In a related story by Legit.ng, after Pope Francis was announced to be in the hospital, there were speculations already as to who would succeed him.

Reports emerged in the week that the papal head was in the hospital where he was recovering from pneumonia.

There are at least eight top cardinals at the Vatican who might possibly succeed the ailing Pope who is currently 88 years old.

