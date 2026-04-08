The Islamic Republic of Iran has accepted a two-week ceasefire but warns of a full-force response to any enemy error

US President Donald Trump backed off concerning threats to widen attacks on Iran, contingent on reopening the Strait of Hormuz

Strong international condemnation has surged in response to Trump’s threats against civilian infrastructures in Iran

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Tehran, Iran - Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on Wednesday morning, April 8, said it has accepted a two-week ceasefire in the war.

Its statement said it would negotiate with the United States (US) in Islamabad, Pakistan, beginning Friday, April 10, 2026.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council accepts a two-week ceasefire and plans negotiations with Donald Trump-led US in Islamabad starting April 10. Photo credit: The Associated Press

Source: AFP

The statement said:

“It is emphasised that this does not signify the termination of the war.

"Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force.”

Recall that US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night, April 7, said he is pulling back on his threats to widen attacks on Iran.

The American leader stated that it includes an array of bridges, power plants and other civilian targets, subject to Iran being ready for a two-week ceasefire and to revive the Strait of Hormuz.

Tough-talking Trump warned, “a whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” if Iran fails to make a deal that includes reopening the vital waterway.

The Republican president’s earlier comments were swiftly met with condemnation from Democrats, Pope Leo XIV, and some 'Make America Great Again' supporters who have since broken with Trump.

But now, in a new post on his social media site, Trump said he would temporarily suspend attacks on Iran provided Tehran agreed “to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING" of the strait.

Legit.ng reports that since the Israel/US-Iran war began, Trump has repeatedly backed off deadlines just before they expire.

War: Airstrikes hit Iran

Meanwhile, intense airstrikes on Tuesday, April 7, pounded Tehran, including in residential neighbourhoods. In the past, such strikes have targeted Iranian government and security officials.

The Israeli military said it attacked an Iranian petrochemical site in Shiraz, the second day in a row it hit such a facility. The military later said it also struck bridges in several cities that were being used by Iranian forces to transport weapons and military equipment.

A US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations, described the strikes on Kharg Island as hitting targets previously struck and not directed at oil infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted seven ballistic missiles and four drones launched by Iran. Iran also fired at Israel.

More than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran since the war began in February, but the government has not updated the toll for days.

Amid war, the US and Iran agree to a two-week ceasefire as Donald Trump seizes a diplomatic offramp instead of escalation. Photo credit: The Associated Press

Source: AFP

Trump: Growing criticism of threats

In Rome, Pope Leo said on Tuesday, April 7, that the threats by Trump were “truly unacceptable” and that such attacks would violate international law.

Similarly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that attacks targeting civilian and energy infrastructure could constitute a war crime. Such cases are notoriously difficult to prosecute. Trump had said he’s “not at all” concerned about committing war crimes.

A spokesman for the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply troubled” by the threats, saying no military objective justified targeting civilian infrastructure.

Read more on US/Israel vs Iran:

Pastor Parr speaks on war

Legit.ng earlier reported that YouTube Bible teacher, Pastor Allan Parr, claimed that the war in Israel is part of the end-times.

In a message published on his official channel, he outlined seven key points supporting his claim that the world would end.

Source: Legit.ng