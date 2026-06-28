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Full List of Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Entry to United Arab Emirates
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Full List of Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Entry to United Arab Emirates

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • The UAE allowed citizens of about 70 countries to enter without obtaining a visa before travelling, making access easier for millions of visitors
  • GCC nationals were permitted to enter the UAE without a visa by presenting either a valid passport or a national identity card
  • Travellers from seven countries became eligible for 14-day or 60-day visas on arrival if they met the required residency conditions

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Travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs. Millions of visitors arrive in the UAE every year for tourism, business and family visits.

Dubai's modern skyline continued to attract millions of international visitors every year.
Dubai's modern skyline continued to attract millions of international visitors every year.s. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Entry arrangements vary according to nationality, with some visitors enjoying visa free access, while others can obtain a visa on arrival under specific conditions, according to Khaleej Times.

Read also

UAE expands visa-on-arrival programme for six countries

1. GCC citizens

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Nationals of Gulf Cooperation Council member states do not require a visa to enter the UAE. They may travel using either a valid passport or their national identity card.

The countries are:

  • Bahrain
  • Kuwait
  • Oman
  • Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia

2. Visa free entry for up to 90 days

Passport holders from 49 countries can stay in the UAE for up to 90 days within any rolling 180 day period. Multiple entries are allowed, provided the total stay does not exceed 90 days.

GCC citizens entered the UAE without requiring a visa by using approved travel documents.
International tourists explored the UAE under visa-free and visa-on-arrival arrangements. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Visitors under this arrangement are not permitted to work and must obtain the appropriate employment visa if they intend to take up a job.

The eligible countries are:

  1. Andorra
  2. Argentina
  3. Austria
  4. Belgium
  5. Brazil
  6. Bulgaria
  7. Chile
  8. Costa Rica
  9. Croatia
  10. Cyprus
  11. Czech Republic
  12. Denmark
  13. El Salvador
  14. Estonia
  15. Finland
  16. France
  17. Germany
  18. Greece
  19. Honduras
  20. Hungary
  21. Iceland
  22. Ireland
  23. Italy
  24. Japan
  25. Kiribati
  26. Latvia
  27. Liechtenstein
  28. Lithuania
  29. Luxembourg
  30. Malaysia
  31. Malta
  32. Monaco
  33. Nauru
  34. Netherlands
  35. Norway
  36. Paraguay
  37. Poland
  38. Portugal
  39. Romania
  40. San Marino
  41. Singapore
  42. Slovakia
  43. Slovenia
  44. South Korea
  45. Spain
  46. Sweden
  47. Switzerland
  48. Vatican City
  49. Uruguay

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3. Visa free entry for up to 30 days

Citizens of the following countries can visit the UAE for up to 30 days without obtaining a visa before travel. Many are also eligible to extend their stay for another 30 days, although travellers should confirm the latest requirements with the relevant UAE immigration authorities before departure.

Eligible countries include;

1. Australia

2. Bahamas

3. Barbados

4. Brunei

5. Canada

6. China including Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR

7. Colombia

8. Ecuador

9. Guernsey

10. Isle of Man

11. Jersey

12. Kazakhstan

13. Maldives

14. Mauritius

15. Mexico

16. New Zealand

17. Peru

18. Russia

19. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

20. Seychelles

21. South Africa

22. Ukraine

23. the United Kingdom

24. the United States

25. Chile

26. Honduras

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27. Japan

28. Malaysia

29. Singapore

30. South Korea

4. Visa on arrival

Nationals of India

Indonesia

Kenya, the Philippines

South Africa

Thailand and Vietnam may qualify for a visa on arrival valid for either 14 or 60 days.

Applicants must hold a valid residence permit issued by one of the approved countries, including the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand or Canada.

UAE bans social media use for children

Legit.ng previously the United Arab Emirates has announced a ban on social media use for children under the age of 15, with platforms required to monitor and disable accounts created by underage users or risk being blocked in the country.

The UAE’s official WAM news agency announced the measure, citing a cabinet resolution that sets 15 as the minimum age for social media use.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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