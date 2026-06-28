Full List of Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Entry to United Arab Emirates
- The UAE allowed citizens of about 70 countries to enter without obtaining a visa before travelling, making access easier for millions of visitors
- GCC nationals were permitted to enter the UAE without a visa by presenting either a valid passport or a national identity card
- Travellers from seven countries became eligible for 14-day or 60-day visas on arrival if they met the required residency conditions
Travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.
The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs. Millions of visitors arrive in the UAE every year for tourism, business and family visits.
Entry arrangements vary according to nationality, with some visitors enjoying visa free access, while others can obtain a visa on arrival under specific conditions, according to Khaleej Times.
1. GCC citizens
Nationals of Gulf Cooperation Council member states do not require a visa to enter the UAE. They may travel using either a valid passport or their national identity card.
The countries are:
- Bahrain
- Kuwait
- Oman
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
2. Visa free entry for up to 90 days
Passport holders from 49 countries can stay in the UAE for up to 90 days within any rolling 180 day period. Multiple entries are allowed, provided the total stay does not exceed 90 days.
Visitors under this arrangement are not permitted to work and must obtain the appropriate employment visa if they intend to take up a job.
The eligible countries are:
- Andorra
- Argentina
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Kiribati
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Monaco
- Nauru
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Paraguay
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- San Marino
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Vatican City
- Uruguay
3. Visa free entry for up to 30 days
Citizens of the following countries can visit the UAE for up to 30 days without obtaining a visa before travel. Many are also eligible to extend their stay for another 30 days, although travellers should confirm the latest requirements with the relevant UAE immigration authorities before departure.
Eligible countries include;
1. Australia
2. Bahamas
3. Barbados
4. Brunei
5. Canada
6. China including Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR
7. Colombia
8. Ecuador
9. Guernsey
10. Isle of Man
11. Jersey
12. Kazakhstan
13. Maldives
14. Mauritius
15. Mexico
16. New Zealand
17. Peru
18. Russia
19. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
20. Seychelles
21. South Africa
22. Ukraine
23. the United Kingdom
24. the United States
25. Chile
26. Honduras
27. Japan
28. Malaysia
29. Singapore
30. South Korea
4. Visa on arrival
Nationals of India
Indonesia
Kenya, the Philippines
South Africa
Thailand and Vietnam may qualify for a visa on arrival valid for either 14 or 60 days.
Applicants must hold a valid residence permit issued by one of the approved countries, including the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand or Canada.
UAE bans social media use for children
Legit.ng previously the United Arab Emirates has announced a ban on social media use for children under the age of 15, with platforms required to monitor and disable accounts created by underage users or risk being blocked in the country.
The UAE’s official WAM news agency announced the measure, citing a cabinet resolution that sets 15 as the minimum age for social media use.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng