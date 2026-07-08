Eucharia Anunobi has echoed First Lady Remi Tinubu's controversial advice on starting small businesses

The veteran actress urged Nigerians to stop asking for "urgent ₦2k" and embrace entrepreneurship

Her comments have reignited debate over whether petty trading remains a realistic path to wealth

Veteran Nollywood actress and evangelist Eucharia Anunobi has thrown her weight behind First Lady Remi Tinubu's controversial advice encouraging Nigerians to embrace small-scale businesses.

The First Lady came under heavy criticism for suggesting that unemployed women could make a living by selling akara, roasted corn and other local snacks.

However, Anunobi defended Mrs Tinubu, insisting that many people are overlooking opportunities around them.

Eucharia Anunobi defends Mrs Tinubu, insisting that many people are overlooking opportunities around them. Photos: Eucharia Anunobi/Remi Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on Instagram on Monday, July 6, the actress challenged Nigerians who constantly seek financial assistance online to focus on creating income for themselves instead.

Addressing the growing culture of asking for "urgent ₦2k" on social media, Anunobi said many Nigerians could change their financial situation by learning simple skills or starting modest businesses.

She listed akara frying, roasted corn, and kuli-kuli production as examples of ventures that require relatively little capital but can become profitable over time.

"Every time you will be asking for urgent ₦2k, have you not heard you can start a small skill business like akara frying, corn roasting, kuli-kuli making," she said.

According to the actress, success begins with taking the first step rather than waiting for life-changing opportunities.

She suggested that someone who starts by frying akara today could eventually become wealthy enough to earn recognition and financial independence.

"Before you can say First Lady Akara—sorry, Chairlady Alakara—you would have become a millionaire," she said.

She also reminded Nigerians that the Bible teaches that God blesses the work of people's hands.

She added:

"If you snooze, you lose. If you lose, you will snooze. Just don't snooze; start that business or else you will never become a billionaire."

Watch the Instagram video of Eucharia Anunobi backing the First Lady:

Reactions trail Eucharia Anunobi's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@cynthia_godwin_chinny stated:

"My Akara and corn business is just moving well all thanks to our First Lady"

@julianaj.ibrahim:

"God bless you, Mama, for this powerful reminder! So true—every great empire started from a small seed. As a young entrepreneur pouring my heart into handcrafting natural, healthy Zobo, your words gave me a massive boost today. Thank you for using your platform to encourage us to start small and dream big! It would be an honor to one day refresh you with our drinks."

Eucharia Anunobi urges Nigerians to stop asking for "urgent ₦2k" and embrace entrepreneurship. Photos: Eucharia Anunobi.

Source: Instagram

Eucharia Anunobi advises couples facing divorce

Legit.ng reported back in January that Eucharia Anunobi advised married couples facing hardship not to rush into divorce.

Instead, she encouraged couples to pray, go on retreats, and work things out unless the marriage had become life-threatening.

She added that the devil was on a mission to destroy marriages, and people must not give up their unions but work to make things better.

Source: Legit.ng