Yaron and Ilana Moshe, elderly residents of Ramat Gan, had been killed when a cluster munition struck their home during overnight Iranian missile attacks

A senior police official had stated that the victims were just metres from a safe room when the missile hit, preventing them from reaching shelter

Emergency services officials had reported multiple missile impacts across central Israel, leaving nearly 200 people hospitalised and causing widespread damage to infrastructure

Two elderly couples have been killed after Iranian missile attacks struck central Israel during a wave of overnight bombardments.

Among the victims were Yaron and Ilana Moshe, who died when a cluster munition hit their home in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv.

Iran's Overnight Missiles Kill 2 Elderly Couples in Israel as War Enters Dangerous Phase

Source: Getty Images

Emergency responders confirmed the fatalities after reaching the scene in the early hours, as multiple missiles landed across residential neighbourhoods. Authorities said the couples were attempting to reach safety when the strike occurred.

Victims caught metres from safety

Initial assessments indicate that the victims were close to a designated shelter but failed to reach it in time. A senior police official explained the tragic timing of the incident.

“Apparently they didn’t manage to get to the safe room, they were just metres from it.”

The couple were reportedly found alongside a walking aid, underscoring their vulnerability during the attack. The strike caused extensive structural damage to the building, with debris scattered across the area.

Neighbours recount moment of impact

Residents described scenes of panic and destruction following the explosion. A neighbour, Chen Amir, recounted the moment the missile struck shortly after warning sirens sounded.

“I heard the boom. I opened the door, and there was smoke everywhere. I saw damage; there were cracks in all the walls, and the cupboards were blown down," he said.

He added:

“It was dark in their apartment. I saw a hole in the middle of their ceiling. I went to the window and saw that their balcony was destroyed.”

Multiple sites hit across central Israel

Authorities reported that several locations were struck between midnight and the early morning hours, with at least four waves of missile fire recorded. Police and bomb disposal teams were deployed to different impact zones across the Tel Aviv district.

Emergency services said several people sustained light injuries from shrapnel, while others were hurt while rushing to shelters or treated for shock. Fires were also reported in nearby cities, with rescue teams working to contain the damage.

Transport and infrastructure disrupted

The strikes affected key infrastructure, including damage to platforms at a major rail station in Tel Aviv, forcing a temporary suspension of train services nationwide.

Images from the affected areas showed burning vehicles, shattered buildings and debris littering roads, highlighting the scale of the destruction caused by the barrage.

Iran confirms use of cluster missiles

Iran acknowledged launching advanced missile systems, including cluster munitions designed to spread smaller explosive submunitions over a wide area.

The strikes were described by Iranian authorities as retaliation for the killing of senior officials.

The use of such weapons has raised concerns due to their impact on civilian areas, as fragments can strike multiple locations simultaneously and complicate interception efforts.

Casualties rise as conflict intensifies

Health officials reported that nearly 200 people had been taken to hospital within 24 hours as the conflict continues to escalate. While most sustained minor injuries, some remained in moderate condition.

Since the outbreak of hostilities, thousands have required medical attention, reflecting the growing human cost of the confrontation between Iran and Israel.

The latest strikes mark a significant escalation in the conflict, with both sides intensifying attacks and targeting critical areas. Analysts warn that continued exchanges could further destabilise the region and increase civilian casualties.

Trump finally mentions when war against Iran will end

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump has said the Iran war will end when he personally feels the moment is right, remarking that he will know it is over “when I feel it in my bones.”

The president made the statement during an interview on The Brian Kilmeade Show, nearly two weeks after joint U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran began.

Source: Legit.ng