For Nigerians who wish to travel to Switzerland, the government has published the Schengen visa application fee

The website showing the Schengen visa application fee broke down the fees by different age groups for ease of understanding

Certain applicants between the ages of 6 and 11 years, however, enjoy certain privileges that adult applicants do not

In pursuit of greener pastures and a more comfortable environment or country where they can earn a decent living and live peacefully, many Nigerians have travelled to different parts of the world.

While many travel abroad for career or educational purposes, some individuals travel to specific countries for holidays. To do this, they must process their visa or pay the required visa application fee.

Switzerland shares Schengen visa fees for adults and children from Nigeria. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/dragana991/MarkRubens

Source: Getty Images

Switzerland publishes Schengen visa application fee

Several countries around the world charge specific amounts as visa processing or application fees. However, in this article, Legit.ng focuses specifically on Switzerland's Schengen visa application fees for Nigerians.

The Swiss government has three categories of Schengen visa application fees, some of which may be free.

According to the official website of Switzerland, the Schengen visa application fee for adults is higher than that paid by children between the ages of 6 and 12.

Switzerland: Schengen visa application fee for Nigerians

The Swiss government reserves the right to reduce or increase the Schengen visa application fee for Nigerians at any time, depending on the exchange rate or other relevant factors.

As of July 7, 2026, below is the breakdown of the Schengen visa application fees for Nigerians.

Switzerland: Schengen visa application fee for adults

For adults who wish to gain entry into Switzerland, the country charges a specific amount for a Schengen visa application.

The amount, which has been converted to Nigerian naira for readability, is N150,000, strictly for adults.

Switzerland releases Schengen visa fees for Nigerians by age group. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MarkRubens

Source: Getty Images

Switzerland: Schengen visa application fee for children

Information available on the Swiss government website shows that there is a reduced fee for children who wish to travel to the country.

The visa fee for children is half of the amount paid by adults. The Schengen visa application fee for children aged 6 to 12 in Nigeria who wish to enter Switzerland is N75,000.

Switzerland: Last category of Schengen visa application

While adults pay the full amount and children aged 6 to 12 pay a reduced fee, children under the age of six do not need to pay anything.

The Schengen visa application fee for individuals in that category is completely free.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the UK government explained the rules guiding the Standard Visitor route. It stated that eligible travellers can visit the country for tourism, business, short-term study and other approved activities, provided they meet the immigration requirements and follow the conditions attached to the visa.

UK raises visa fees for visitors, students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government increased visa fees for people who want to visit, study, work, or live in the country.

The new fees, which started on April 8, 2026, mean applicants now have to pay more money for different types of UK visas, including visitor, student and work visas.

Source: Legit.ng