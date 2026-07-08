Jim Iyke has exposed the dark side of the entertainment industry in a video making the rounds online

The Nollywood actor alleged that the entertainment industry served as a major platform for demonic influences and Satanism

Jim Iyke's bold claim has since sparked a heated conversation online, with netizens sharing diverse views

Nollywood veteran actor Jim Iyke has sparked widespread debate after alleging that the entertainment industry serves as a major platform for demonic influences and Satanism.

Iyke, in a clip from an interview on The Joey Akan Experience podcast shared on YouTube on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, stated that there is a bigger enabler than the entertainment industry.

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke claims demons rule the entertainment industry. Jim Iyke

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood bad boy claimed that many people in the industry serve themselves and extol themselves as demigods, which he considered a virtue of Satanism.

“There is no bigger enabler than the entertainment industry. This is where demons live. Entertainment is totally created and orchestrated to extol the virtues of Satanism. What in the entertainment industry glorifies God except you intentionally or consciously pursue him? Is it the blatant life? What do we extol that is godly? I am not saying God doesn’t exist in the entertainment industry, I am saying the entertainment industry is predominantly created for satanism," he said.

Citing himself as an example, Iyke recounted how he once thought he was special because people cried and fainted whenever he walked into a room. He added that after finding God, he realised that it was self-worship.

Actor Jim Iyke's bold claim about the entertainment industry sparks reactions. Credit: jimiyke

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, it takes conscious efforts for people in the entertainment industry to stay connected to God and not self-worship or any form of satanism.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Jim Iyke questioned the value of education for financial success.

The Twitter video of Jim Iyke speaking about the dark side of the entertainment industry is below:

Reactions to Jim Iyke's video

The actor's claim has ignited a heated debate. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

freegeegaah commented:

"The entertainment industry doesn't have to pull you away from God. I'll create with purpose, lead with integrity, speak life through my music, and let my success point people to Him. Fame fades, but impact lasts. I'd rather build a legacy that glorifies God than chase applause."

Momohcarty said:

"Na him dey know everything Brother your time has passed already, wait self you self dey industry till today that means you are a demon."

hadesirey said:

"I don't totally agree with this. There some individuals who glorify God through their entertainment. Though, the percentage of these artists could be so insignificant, but we can not just conclude that entertainment industry is for saternizm."

XtraCMB commented:

"Who remembers in one of the award ceremonies where Odumodu tried to mention God in the event, they turned off the microphone."

Jim Iyke, Gideon Okeke in online battle

Legit.ng previously reported that netizens shared their thoughts on a new post by Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke regarding his colleague, Jim Iyke

Jim had wished his friend, Kate Henshaw, a happy birthday in the most unusual way. While many found it insulting, others understood his 'sarcasm.'

Nonetheless, this did not sit well with Gideon, who begrudgingly blasted Jim Iyke via a fresh post. He cited his 'arrogance' and 'narcissistic' attitude for posting such a message about Kate Henshaw.

Source: Legit.ng