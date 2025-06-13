US President Donald Trump has celebrated Israel's attacks on several Iranian cities, stating that he warned the Muslim country to agree to a deal

Trump explained that he told Iran's military leaders that the US has the strongest leather weapons, but they could not comply, adding that they are all dead now

Israel attacked Iran on Friday morning, killing some of its military chiefs and nuclear scientists during the strike

United States President Donald Trump has told Iran to agree to a nuclear deal with his country before it is too late. He added that Israel's missile attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities and the country itself will only worsen.

On Friday morning, June 13, the Israeli military launched several attacks on Iran after the US-Iran talks on nuclear development stalled and the inability of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors to censure the country for the first time in two decades because Iran refused to cooperate with the inspectors.

Israel kills Iranian military leaders, nuclear scientists in fresh attacks

From Tehran, multiple reports indicated many explosions were heard in the country's capital on Friday morning. Iran has suspended all flights at the Imam Khomeini International Airport, the country's main air hub.

How many Iranian leaders died in Israeli attacks

During the attacks, top Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists were assassinated. The development has led to fears of a major military conflict in the Middle East, and Tehran promised a "harsh response".

According to Al Jazeera, Ali Khamenei, the Iranian Supreme Leader, has said that Israel should expect a “bitter and painful” fate after the attacks. His statement reads:

“By God’s will, the powerful hand of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic will not let it [Israel] go unpunished.”

On his part, Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, said that the attacks were targeted at Iranian ballistic missile factories and nuclear infrastructure in a pre-recorded message on the strikes.

Donald Trump celebrates as Israel attacks Iran

Trump reacts as Israel kills Iranian military leaders

Reacting to the development on Truth Social, President Trump said he tried to prevent the attack in a diplomatic manner, but the Iranian authorities did not take advantage. He added that Iran refused to make a deal, saying the Islamic country could only try but could not get it done

Trump said that the "Iranian hardliner" spoke strongly, but they were unaware of what was about to happen and that now, "they are all dead".

His statement further reads in part:

“I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come – And they know how to use it."

Trump's full statement is here:

When Israel vowed to launch attacks on Iran

