Pope Leo XIV has said that the threat by the US President Donald Trump to take Iran back to the Stone Age by bombing the country is unacceptable

The US and its ally, Israel, started the war against Iran 40 days ago, when they launched a military operation that assassinated Iran's Supreme Leader, and several civilians, including 168 schoolgirls

Trump's threat to bomb civilian infrastructures, including bridges and power plants, was based on the closing of the Strait of Hormuz

condemn the head of the Catholic Church globally, has rejected and condemned the threat by President Donald Trump of the United States, over his threat to return Iran to the Stone Age by bombing its energy and other civilian facilities in the Islamic Republic.

The Catholic leader said that the threat by Trump that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” is condemnable. He added that the threat is not acceptable.

Pope criticises Donald Trump over threat against Iran Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The warning, delivered on Tuesday, April 7, came roughly 12 hours before the deadline for Iran to agree to terms reportedly tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the severity of the statement, Trump indicated that Iran still had an opportunity to comply.

The latest remarks follow earlier threats by Trump to target critical infrastructure across Iran, including bridges and power plants, a threat that has been projected to have devastating humanitarian consequences.

The US leader has dismissed concerns over potential violations of international law, maintaining his hardline stance as tensions deepen.

Reactions as Pope criticises Donald Trump

However, the Pope called on the people around the world to press their political leaders to stop the escalation in the Middle East. His criticism of President Trump has started generating reactions from across the world. Below are some of their comments:

Camundi said the church should condemn Trump's words and actions:

"The Church should strongly condemn his words, actions, and intentions about Iran. Surprisingly, the world is just quiet and watching. Even the UN is quiet. Voila! They just have nothing to say about the terror applied on innocent Iranians."

Americans react as Pope speaks about the US-Israel war against Iran Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

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Johnson commended Pope for speaking out:

"I like Pope Leo - Its unusual for a Catholic Pope to actually speak out about politics. They speak out but not as direct as Pope Leo."

Cassian Andor called for Trump's impeachment:

"The threat itself meets the Pentagon’s definition of terrorism, which is a crime. Carrying out the entire threat would be genocide. Carrying out even a fraction of the threat would be war crimes. In any case, Trump needs to be removed from office, arrested and jailed immediately."

Maliba Harith expressed confidence that Iran would be victorious:

"I have a belief that Iran will survive no Tendency Papa

Tendencypapa made strong statement:

"When the informed display this level of ignorance , you can't help but dig deeper. What's the stand of Democrats and the satanists elites establishment on this subject. Same as the Pope ? Who doesn't know, Trump's helping Iranian People? Don't get it twisted !matter the expected attack because US-ISEARL never planned how to end this war without a direct response to what happened to the Iran's nuclear program."

You can read more comments on X here:

Iran rejects US ceasefire proposal

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Iran has rejected a United States proposal for a ceasefire, insisting instead on a “definitive” end to the war, according to state media.

Tehran outlined several demands, including: An end to hostilities across the region; a protocol to guarantee safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz; the lifting of sanctions

Meanwhile, Donald Trump described a separate 45-day truce proposal as a “very significant step.” However, the White House confirmed that Trump has not signed off on any ceasefire plan.

Source: Legit.ng