Allen Parr, a YouTuber and ordained minister, has claimed that Israel's war is part of God's prophetic end-time plan

Parr, the cofounder of Let's Equip, a nonprofit organisation that supports Christians, outlined seven key stages of Israel's prophetic significance in biblical scripture

The Texas-based preacher emphasised God’s ultimate protection and restoration of Israel in the end times

Jerusalem, Israel - Popular YouTube Bible teacher Pastor Allan Parr has claimed that the war in Israel is part of God’s end-time prophetic plan.

In a message published on his official YouTube channel, Pastor Parr outlined seven key points supporting his claim.

Pastor Parr speaks on Israel

He said:

“How God is going to use Israel in his end time prophetic plan. I'm going to give you seven things. And so the first thing, the scattering of Israel, a little bit of a history lesson here. So God had created the nation of Israel to be a united nation under one king. But because of all of the disobedience, God warned them ahead of time that if you get involved in these things, you can expect for Me to scatter you across the face of the earth.

“Second of seven stages, the physical restoration of Israel. There are scriptures sprinkled throughout the Old Testament where God promises that He is going to restore Israel to the land.

“Stage number three: wars and persecution. And that brings us up to the modern day because there is so much conflict that the nation of Israel has experienced, but God had already prophesied it beforehand.

“Fourth stage, Antichrist and their ability to offer sacrifices. There is going to be a charismatic figure who's going to be referred to as the antichrist, and he is going to make a peace treaty with the nation of Israel to try to get them to believe that he is for them.

“The fifth stage: persecution of Israel during the seven years of tribulation. Now, Jesus predicted this and prophesied that this was going to happen in his famous Olivet Discourse in Matthew chapter 24."

Parr continued:

“This leads me to number six. Spiritually restore the nation of Israel. The nation of Israel is going to one day look and say, we got it wrong. This is the Messiah that we have been expecting.

“And the seventh stage, God's protection of Israel. God is going to supernaturally protect and preserve his people and fight for them. But it ain't going to be much of a fight because God is going to win that battle. It's already spoken and prophesied in the book of Revelation."

The US-based preacher added:

"Point is that Jesus is going to be reigning and ruling as king of kings from where? Jerusalem, Israel, the focal point of all biblical prophecy.”

Israel war lingers amid tension

Legit.ng reports that on the seventh day of the United States-Israeli war against Iran, the situation is escalating inside Iran while regional tensions are intensifying across the Gulf, Lebanon and Iraq.

Iran has threatened global shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, and fighting is spreading across multiple fronts in the Middle East. Further afield, a US submarine has sunk an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka.

On February 28, 2026, Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, was assassinated.

Trump gives condition to end war

Legit.ng earlier reported that amid a war that has ignited global concern, United States President Donald Trump appeared to rule out talks with Iran unless it agrees to “unconditional surrender.”

Trump's latest comments were likely to raise further questions about the endgame of the war launched a week ago by the US and Israel.

