Breaking: Trump Issues Another Deadly Warning to Iran, ‘a Whole Civilization Will die Tonight’
- Donald Trump issued a warning that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” if Iran failed to meet a US deadline
- Trump threatened large-scale strikes on Iran’s infrastructure and dismissed concerns over potential war crimes
- Iranian authorities signalled defiance as casualties rose across the Middle East, with thousands reported dead and millions displaced
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US - United States President, Donald Trump, has issued a grave warning to Iran, declaring that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” if demands are not met before a set deadline in Washington.
The warning, delivered on Tuesday, April 7, came roughly 12 hours before the deadline for Iran to agree to terms reportedly tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite the severity of the statement, Trump indicated that Iran still had an opportunity to comply.
Threats of large-scale destruction raise alarm
The latest remarks follow earlier threats by Trump to target critical infrastructure across Iran, including bridges and power plants, in what analysts say could have devastating humanitarian consequences, AFP reported.
The US leader has dismissed concerns over potential violations of international law, maintaining his hardline stance as tensions deepen.
Iran signals defiance amid rising tensions
In response, Iran’s leadership has projected resilience, with the country’s president stating that millions of citizens are prepared to make sacrifices as the conflict intensifies.
Officials suggested that as many as 14 million people had expressed willingness to support the war effort, reflecting growing nationalist sentiment within the country.
Casualties mount across multiple regions
The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant loss of life across the Middle East, with reports indicating thousands of deaths in Iran and neighbouring countries.
Lebanon, Israel, and parts of the Gulf region have also recorded casualties, while millions have been displaced as the humanitarian situation worsens.
Authorities in some affected areas have yet to release updated figures, raising concerns over the full scale of the crisis, Al Jazeera reported.
Global concerns grow over escalation
The escalating rhetoric and rising death toll have heightened fears of a broader regional conflict, with observers warning that continued hostilities could have far-reaching consequences beyond the Middle East.
Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions remain uncertain as both sides maintain firm positions.
Trump threatens to rain hell on Iran
United States President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Iran, threatening severe consequences if the country fails to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
The warning, delivered on Tuesday, April 7, came roughly 12 hours before the deadline for Iran to agree to terms reportedly tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite the severity of the statement, Trump indicated that Iran still had an opportunity to comply.
Iran rejects US ceasefire proposal
Previously, Legit.ng reported that Iran has rejected a United States proposal for a ceasefire, insisting instead on a “definitive” end to the war, according to state media.
Tehran outlined several demands, including: An end to hostilities across the region; a protocol to guarantee safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz; the lifting of sanctions
Meanwhile, Donald Trump described a separate 45-day truce proposal as a “very significant step.” However, the White House confirmed that Trump has not signed off on any ceasefire plan.
Source: Legit.ng
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Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944