Donald Trump issued a warning that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” if Iran failed to meet a US deadline

Trump threatened large-scale strikes on Iran’s infrastructure and dismissed concerns over potential war crimes

Iranian authorities signalled defiance as casualties rose across the Middle East, with thousands reported dead and millions displaced

US - United States President, Donald Trump, has issued a grave warning to Iran, declaring that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” if demands are not met before a set deadline in Washington.

The warning, delivered on Tuesday, April 7, came roughly 12 hours before the deadline for Iran to agree to terms reportedly tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump issues a firm deadline for Iran to comply with US demands. Photo credit: US/Kent Nishimura

Source: UGC

Despite the severity of the statement, Trump indicated that Iran still had an opportunity to comply.

Threats of large-scale destruction raise alarm

The latest remarks follow earlier threats by Trump to target critical infrastructure across Iran, including bridges and power plants, in what analysts say could have devastating humanitarian consequences, AFP reported.

The US leader has dismissed concerns over potential violations of international law, maintaining his hardline stance as tensions deepen.

Iran signals defiance amid rising tensions

In response, Iran’s leadership has projected resilience, with the country’s president stating that millions of citizens are prepared to make sacrifices as the conflict intensifies.

Officials suggested that as many as 14 million people had expressed willingness to support the war effort, reflecting growing nationalist sentiment within the country.

Casualties mount across multiple regions

The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant loss of life across the Middle East, with reports indicating thousands of deaths in Iran and neighbouring countries.

Lebanon, Israel, and parts of the Gulf region have also recorded casualties, while millions have been displaced as the humanitarian situation worsens.

Authorities in some affected areas have yet to release updated figures, raising concerns over the full scale of the crisis, Al Jazeera reported.

Global concerns grow over escalation

The escalating rhetoric and rising death toll have heightened fears of a broader regional conflict, with observers warning that continued hostilities could have far-reaching consequences beyond the Middle East.

Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions remain uncertain as both sides maintain firm positions.

Trump threatens to rain hell on Iran

United States President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Iran, threatening severe consequences if the country fails to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

Donald Trump insists Iran complies with US demands before a fixed deadline. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Getty Images

The warning, delivered on Tuesday, April 7, came roughly 12 hours before the deadline for Iran to agree to terms reportedly tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the severity of the statement, Trump indicated that Iran still had an opportunity to comply.

Iran rejects US ceasefire proposal

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Iran has rejected a United States proposal for a ceasefire, insisting instead on a “definitive” end to the war, according to state media.

Tehran outlined several demands, including: An end to hostilities across the region; a protocol to guarantee safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz; the lifting of sanctions

Meanwhile, Donald Trump described a separate 45-day truce proposal as a “very significant step.” However, the White House confirmed that Trump has not signed off on any ceasefire plan.

Source: Legit.ng