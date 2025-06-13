Israel, in the early hours of Friday, June 13, launched nuclear attacks in several parts of Iran, killing military leaders and civilians

Aside from the military leaders who were killed during the attacks, two prominent nuclear scientists also lost their lives during the incident

By counting, no less than six Iranian cities were attacked, with leaders of the two countries making fresh vows

Israel and Iran renewed their nuclear war when the former attacked the Iranian nuclear facilities and military sites on Friday morning, June 13. During the attacks, top Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists were assassinated.

The development has led to fears of a major military conflict in the Middle East, and Tehran promised a "harsh response".

Iranian leader speaks on Israel attacks

According to Al Jazeera, Ali Khamenei, the Iranian Supreme Leader, has said that Israel should expect a “bitter and painful” fate after the attacks. His statement reads:

“By God’s will, the powerful hand of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic will not let it [Israel] go unpunished.”

On his part, Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, said that the attacks were targeted at Iranian ballistic missile factories and nuclear infrastructure in a pre-recorded message on the strikes.

List of locations Israel's attacks hit

Tehran, the capital, and the military sites around it Natanz, a city where explosions were reported at the main uranium enrichment facility. Tabriz, a city near a nuclear research centre and two military bases, where explosions have been reported. Southern Tehran in the city of Isfahan. Southwest of Tehran, in the city of Arak. The western part of the capital, which is the city of Kermanshah

Who did Israel kill in the Iran attack

The authority also declared the assassination of Mohammad Bagheri and Hossein Salami, the army chief and Revolutionary Guards head.

The attacks, which happened in the early hours of Friday, June 13, claimed the life of the army chief who has led the country's military since 2016. He was said to be the architect of Iran's ballistic missile programme. Major-General Gholamali Rashid, the commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, also died in the attack.

On the other hand, Salami was a major figure in the leadership of Iran's military. He was one of the prominent commanders of the Revolutionary Guard Corps (or IRGC). Others who were killed in the attack are nuclear scientists Ahmad Reza Zolfaqar, Fereydoun Abbasi, and Mohammad Mahdi.

There were images showing damaged structures on social media. These included residential buildings in the country's capital.

When Israel vowed to launch attacks on Iran

