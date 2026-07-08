Elder Adeniyi, father of embattled Adeniyi Adeyemi, has expressed shock over the allegations against his son, just days after his own arrest by the police amid agency controversy

Adeyemi was accused of impersonating a nonexistent government agency's DG and of accusing the Chief of Staff to the President

Adeyemi's father claimed that police disrupted his home and, without telling him why, proceeded with their search for Adeyemi

Elder Adeniyi Adetunji, the father of the embattled Adeniyi Adeyemi, has expressed shock about the dilemma of his son, adding that he has been melancholic since he got the report.

Recall that the senior Adeyemi was recently arrested by the police over the disappearance of the controversial director general of the agency that did not exist, the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) and the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

Adeniyi Adeyemi has broken the silence after releae from the police Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Adeyemi's father speaks on police arrest

In an interview with the BBC Yoruba, the father of the suspect alleged that the police broke into his compound by jumping through the fence and disrupted the security of his compound. He said that the moment he opened the gate of the compound for the police, they rushed into his residence without talking to him.

He said they left his compound around 1p.m and returned at about 2:30pm, which was one and half hours later. He said they came the following day, searching for him. He added that he was not aware of what his son has done, they only told him that his son is a wanted.

Adeniyi disclosed that he was asked what work was his son doing, and informed the police that his son work with the government. However, he noted that he did not know the nature of the government work that the ambattled Adeyemi was engaged but he was informed that he works with the government in Abuja.

He further added that the wanted Adeyemi was not a troublesome person, but he was aware that the wanted works with the government in Abuja. The elder said that he has not been comfortable since the incident happened because all the news about his son has been shocking.

Police release father of Adeniyi Adeyemi after interrogation Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

When Adeyemi was last seen

Elder Adeniyi disclosed that Adeyemi visited him a week before the police came to search for him at his residence. He recalled that the police queried on why he did not know where his son was staying, but responded that he had told the police that his son stays in Abuja.

For months, Adeyemi has paraded himself as the DG of the disputed agency with photos of him alongside prominent figures in the country circulating online. However, the presidency has denied giving him any appointment, maintaining that the agency did not exist, as a lawsuit has been filed against him amid the brewing controversy.

The alleged DG had previously accused Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and other senior government officials of moving to frustrate his activities following his refusal to comply with alleged demands for bribes.

See the video of Adeyemi's father's interview on Instagram here:

Group demands arrest of Adeyemi

Legit.ng earlier reported that CTAG demanded the immediate investigation of Adeniyi Adeyemi for alleged impersonation and misinformation.

The allegations of a ghost agency and N600 million bribery against Adeyemi raised serious public trust concerns.

Calls for accountability emphasised the need for evidence in public allegations to protect institutional integrity.

Source: Legit.ng