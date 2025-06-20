Some publications said former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was killed in an assassination

Certain reports claimed Ahmadinejad was shot and seriously injured, while others suggest he may have died

Amid the strong rumours and the Iran-Israel conflict, Ahmadinejad's office dismissed the reports as a lie

Tehran, Iran - Recently, reports circulated that unknown gunmen assassinated former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in Tehran, the country's capital.

The purported killing, which was said to have happened during the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, was described as a “professional operation.”

International parties are warning of the possibility of the situation sliding into a full-scale confrontation, amid faltering diplomatic efforts to contain the escalating crisis between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

The speculation related to Ahmadinejad triggered widespread confusion.

Already, both Israel and the United States (US) have threatened to kill Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Reported killing of Iran's Ahmadinejad false

Social media platforms exploded with viral posts. Headlines blazed: “Ahmadinejad assassinated with his family,” “Mossad strikes again,” “Security lockdown in Tehran."

The rumours coincided with a disturbing escalation between Iran and Israel, including direct threats from Tel Aviv to strike deep inside Iranian territory. However, amid the surge of speculation, Watan News on Thursday, June 19, cited the release of an official denial.

The rebuttal read:

"Ahmadinejad is alive, and no assassination attempt occurred."

In the same vein, an anti-fake news X (formerly Twitter) account, @MyLordBebo, quoted Ahmadinejad as dispelling the death rumour.

@MyLordBebo, with over 680,000 followers, tweeted:

@MyLordBebo's post has garnered over 1 million views.

Presently, only one fact stands uncontested: Ahmadinejad is not dead.

Snapshot of Ahmadinejad

Ahmadinejad served as the sixth president of Iran from 2005 to 2013.

The 68-year-old is a strong supporter of Iran's nuclear programme.

He was also the main political leader of the Alliance of Builders of Islamic Iran, a coalition of conservative political groups in the country, and served as mayor of Tehran from 2003 to 2005, reversing many of his predecessor's reforms.

During his presidency, Ahmadinejad was accused of disregard for human rights by organisations in North America and Europe. Outside of Iran, he was criticised for his perceived hostility towards countries including Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom (UK), and the US, and other Western and Arab states.

