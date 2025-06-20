Israel and Iran Battle: Has Former President Ahmadinejad Been Assassinated? Fact Emerges
- Some publications said former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was killed in an assassination
- Certain reports claimed Ahmadinejad was shot and seriously injured, while others suggest he may have died
- Amid the strong rumours and the Iran-Israel conflict, Ahmadinejad's office dismissed the reports as a lie
Tehran, Iran - Recently, reports circulated that unknown gunmen assassinated former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in Tehran, the country's capital.
The purported killing, which was said to have happened during the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, was described as a “professional operation.”
International parties are warning of the possibility of the situation sliding into a full-scale confrontation, amid faltering diplomatic efforts to contain the escalating crisis between Tehran and Tel Aviv.
The speculation related to Ahmadinejad triggered widespread confusion.
Already, both Israel and the United States (US) have threatened to kill Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
Reported killing of Iran's Ahmadinejad false
Social media platforms exploded with viral posts. Headlines blazed: “Ahmadinejad assassinated with his family,” “Mossad strikes again,” “Security lockdown in Tehran."
The rumours coincided with a disturbing escalation between Iran and Israel, including direct threats from Tel Aviv to strike deep inside Iranian territory. However, amid the surge of speculation, Watan News on Thursday, June 19, cited the release of an official denial.
The rebuttal read:
"Ahmadinejad is alive, and no assassination attempt occurred."
In the same vein, an anti-fake news X (formerly Twitter) account, @MyLordBebo, quoted Ahmadinejad as dispelling the death rumour.
@MyLordBebo, with over 680,000 followers, tweeted:
@MyLordBebo's post has garnered over 1 million views.
Presently, only one fact stands uncontested: Ahmadinejad is not dead.
Snapshot of Ahmadinejad
Ahmadinejad served as the sixth president of Iran from 2005 to 2013.
The 68-year-old is a strong supporter of Iran's nuclear programme.
He was also the main political leader of the Alliance of Builders of Islamic Iran, a coalition of conservative political groups in the country, and served as mayor of Tehran from 2003 to 2005, reversing many of his predecessor's reforms.
During his presidency, Ahmadinejad was accused of disregard for human rights by organisations in North America and Europe. Outside of Iran, he was criticised for his perceived hostility towards countries including Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom (UK), and the US, and other Western and Arab states.
Iranian missile hits Israeli hospital
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a hospital in the Israeli town of Beersheba was hit as Iran fired a barrage of missiles at the country, with the conflict between the two nations continuing.
With strikes being reported in several locations across Israel, the country's health ministry disclosed that 271 people had been injured.
Israel Katz, the country's minister of Defence, accused Iran of "war crimes of the most serious kind" and said Khamenei "will be held accountable for his crimes."
