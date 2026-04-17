A total of 744 individuals linked to insurgency completed the federal government’s de-radicalisation and rehabilitation programme under Operation Safe Corridor

Authorities said the initiative combined military efforts with structured rehabilitation to address the root causes of violent extremism

Graduates received training and support designed to prepare them for reintegration into society as responsible and productive citizens

A total of 744 individuals linked to insurgency and violent extremism have completed a federal government rehabilitation programme under Operation Safe Corridor.

The group includes former fighters and victims who underwent months of structured reorientation aimed at preparing them for reintegration into society.

Graduates of Operation Safe Corridor gathered during the ceremony in Gombe. Photo: SolomonOdeniyi

Source: Original

According to a report by Punch, the participants were drawn from several states, with the highest number coming from Borno. Others came from states across the country, alongside a small number of foreign nationals from neighbouring countries.

Of the total, 733 are Muslims while 11 are Christians, reflecting the demographic spread of those affected by the conflict.

Programme targets long-term peace building

At the graduation ceremony held in Gombe, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, described the initiative as a strategic response to insurgency. Represented by Rear Admiral Kabiru Tanimu, he said the programme addresses deeper causes of extremism beyond battlefield operations.

“This moment is not just a ceremony; it is a statement of progress, a demonstration of national resolve and a testimony to the power of strategic thinking in addressing human dimensions of conflict,” he said.

Oluyede maintained that military action alone cannot deliver lasting stability.

“Operation Safe Corridor represents Nigeria’s firm belief that while kinetic operations are necessary to neutralise threats, lasting peace can only be achieved when we address the underlying drivers of de-radicalisation, disengagement and reintegration,” he said.

Repentatn terrorists urged to embrace new path

He warned the participants against returning to violence and urged them to rebuild their lives.

“Nigeria is giving you a second chance; do not waste it. You are returning not just to your communities but to a responsibility to live peacefully, to contribute meaningfully and to reject all forms of violence and extremism,” he said.

The military chief also clarified the nature of the initiative.

“Operation Safe Corridor is not an amnesty programme, and it is not a sign of weakness. It complements military operations by addressing the human threats of conflict, reducing recidivism and weakening the ideological foundations of violent extremism,” he noted.

Reintegration seen as shared responsibility

Coordinator of the programme, Brig. Gen. Yusuf Ali, said the initiative combines security measures with rehabilitation. He explained that participants received psychosocial support, vocational training and civic education to prepare them for life after the camp.

“Some were abducted, others were forced, and many were drawn into the conflict due to circumstances beyond their control. But today marks a turning point,” he said.

Officials called on communities and state authorities to support the reintegration process to sustain progress made through the programme.

Gunmen attacks Kwara community

Earlier, Legit.ng reported how a tragic attack by a group of terrorists hit a community in Kwara North, Kwara state, just days after Vice President Kashim Shettima visited the region.

Legit.ng gathered that the attack occurred on Monday, February 9, 2026, in Gidan Sani village, located near the Kwara State Permanent NYSC Camp under the Tsaragi Emirate.

Community sources told Legit.ng that the armed terrorists invaded the village and killed a woman and her two children, all members of the same family.

Source: Legit.ng