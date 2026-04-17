An admission-seeking lady has announced that she would be taking the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination for the sixth time

According to the young Nigerian lady, she has been writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) since 2020

In a video, she admitted that she is unprepared for the JAMB examination, as she has not read anything yet, sparking reactions online

Daniella, a JAMB candidate, has revealed that she would be taking the examination for the sixth time, as she pursues university admission.

Daniella disclosed this in a TikTok video shared on Thursday, April 16.

Daniella says she is taking the UTME for the sixth time. Photo Credit: @everything.with.d26, jamb.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

JAMB candidate admits unpreparedness

In her TikTok video, Daniella said she has been taking the UTME since 2020 and will sit for the exam for the sixth time on Friday, April 17.

Daniella stated that she was supposed to get admission this year, but things did not pan out as she had expected. With her exam a few hours away, Daniella admitted she is unprepared because she has not studied for it.

She simply just wants to get it over with.

"I am writing JAMB for the sixth time tomorrow (Friday, April 17). I started writing JAMB since 2020. Let's just say I am a JMAB candidate. So, tomorrow (Friday, April 17) is my exam and guess what? I have not even read.

"I was supposed to have admission this year, so I put all my mind on the admission, but here we are. I am writing JAMB again tomorrow.

"To be sincere, Ihave not read anything yet, I have not read anything yet. I just want to go and write it, sixth time..."

Daniella will be taking the UTME for the sixth time on Friday, April 17. Photo Credit: @everything.with.d26

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

UTME 2026: JAMB candidate's video elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the JAMB candidate's video below:

DAIRO said:

"The pain in your voice 😭 I can relate and I feel for you. This time would be different. By God's grace."

ol🖤 chukwu said:

"U will write this one and come out and get an excellent result and u will gain admission to ur preferred school and ur course."

The 🔥 Herself 💞 said:

"Don't fear congrats the lord is with you congrats dear make sure to share ur matriculation video."

joy smart 142 said:

"I reject any negative from this video 🔥🥹 holy ghost 🔥 am not going back next year we all are not going back next year."

️Favour Ehis 🎶🌹 said:

"See all your negative vibe.... Pls be serious just this once... you'd probably pass if you become serious."

lovebby🥰😍 said:

"JAMB customer 😂 wishing best of luck dear."

pretty presh said:

"God will not forsake you this time around, you will pass your exam this year."

Çhøćölâtè💕🍫🤎 said:

"I reject any negativity of this video oh I have exam today by 9am and is my first time and last time today."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that JAMB had issued a new schedule update for all candidates.

UTME candidate shares her experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student who wrote the 2026 UTME had shared her experience.

She posted her experience via her official page while reacting to a TikTok user's comment about the dress code. The student identified as @Eniola on the platform was replying to another TikTok user who raised the subject of dress codes at examination venues.

She explained that she wore trousers to the venue where she had the examination and finished without any issue. She added that the exam 'was good' and went well for her, though she noted that the outcome depended on whether a candidate had studied.

Source: Legit.ng