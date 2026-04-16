A young Nigerian man has cried out online over the duration his tubular battery lasts after 30 minutes charge

He mentioned that he uses a 2kVA solar inverter and uses 2 panels, and also shared other sensitive details

The duration that he mentioned in the viral post caught the attention of many people on social media

A Nigerian man using a hybrid inverter with a tubular battery has shared how long his solar inverter stays on after charging it for 30 minutes.

The individual called for help online as he gave detailed information about the type of solar inverter he uses.

Nigerian man shares duration of solar battery after short charging time. Photo Source: Facebook/Shedrack Iliya

Source: Facebook

Man using solar with tubular battery speaks

@Shedrack Iliya explained that for his 2kVA hybrid solar inverter with tubular battery, he uses just two 550W solar panels.

His statement:

"Please I need help, my battery always gets full within 30 minutes of connecting but will not last for up to 1 hour 20 minutes with 340-watt load on it."

Man shares experience with tubular battery and 2 solar panels. Photo Source: Facebook/Shedrack Iliya

Source: Facebook

According to him, after charging his 2kVA hybrid inverter with one tubular battery for a total of 30 minutes, it lasts only 1 hour and 20 minutes before shutting down.

He said on his Facebook page:

"I'm using two 550W panels, 2kVA hybrid inverter with inbuilt MPPT 80A, and one 260Ah tubular battery. Please help me out."

As a result of what he is facing, he begged people to help him find a solution to the challenges with his solar setup to make it last longer.

Man shares his experience about solar system

Mohammed Al-Uniquah noted:

"Add one more panel of the same size after you're sure that your battery is still in good condition. The reason is that if your battery is really 260Ah,then the rated power is 6240watts (6.2kw). Remember the DoD for tubular batteries is 50% so you have 3120w(3 2kw) of usable battery."

Ernest Okechukwu Noted:

"Just add more one panel and connect them in series while considering the Max pv required for the hybrid inverter. It has happened to me and that was what I did to keep the system functional. Those criticizing the tubular battery doesn't know how to handle it."

Nazifi Yau Na Baba noted:

"Your battery is not good since it get full within 30min and does not last long, if the battery is good and get full, it can handle such load for at least 3-5hours."

Kemmy Okebie noted:

"One battery to perform magic? You can't give what you don't have."

Chinonso Celestine Great-Man noted:

"One thing you should know is that this battery is not original. Then secondly 340 watts worth of load on a 12V battery is much oh. It is either you upgrade your inverter to a 24V system. Then get 2 luminous or Genus carbon batteries. Or go for 24V lithium battery bro."

Daniel James Mamza noted:

"Don't waist your money on Flooded tubular battery, Go for lithium ion battery."

Henry Okoro said:

"You get mind using 340w load on a single tubular battery oo. Switch to lithium battery if you want peace of mind."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared his experience with a solar inverter using tubular batteries. He said the system works well during the day, but quickly runs down when the sun goes down.

Man says lightning damaged his 4kVA inverter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man using a 4kVA solar inverter shared his experience online after heavy rainfall and lightning damaged his system.

He said the inverter was not switched off during the storm and showed what was left of the damaged equipment. The man warned people to take precautions during heavy rain and thunderstorms when using solar systems.

Source: Legit.ng