Saudi authorities have reduced Nigeria’s Hajj allocation, which led Zamfara State to cut its list of intending pilgrims by 456 for the 2026 exercise

The Zamfara Hajj Commission confirmed that its allocation dropped significantly, affecting hundreds who had prepared for the pilgrimage

Officials introduced improved welfare packages for selected pilgrims, including additional travel bags and structured guidance programmes

Saudi Arabia has trimmed Nigeria’s allocation for the 2026 Hajj, a move that has forced authorities in Zamfara state to scale back their list of intending pilgrims.

The Zamfara Hajj Commission confirmed that 456 applicants will no longer take part in this year’s pilgrimage following the reduction.

Saudi Hajj authorities have reduced Nigeria’s Hajj allocation. Photo: Getty

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Saudi Arabia cuts Nigeria's Hajj quota

Acording to a report by Premium Times, chairman of the commission, Musa Mallaha, said the state’s quota dropped from 2,207 to 1,741.

“This affected 456 intending pilgrims from the state who may not be able to participate in this year’s exercise,” he said.

Despite the setback, preparations for the exercise are ongoing. Officials say arrangements are in place to begin transporting approved pilgrims from the Zamfara International Airport in the coming weeks.

The commission also announced new welfare provisions for participants. Each pilgrim will receive two large bags and one small bag. This replaces the previous practice where only a single bag was issued.

“This is part of efforts to improve pilgrims’ welfare and wellbeing,” Mr Mallaha said.

An enlightenment committee has been inaugurated to educate pilgrims on proper conduct during the Hajj. The team will cover all 14 local government areas in the state.

“The exercise, which began on Tuesday, covers all the 14 Local Government Areas, ahead of the official flag-off,” he said.

Officials say the goal remains a smooth and successful pilgrimage for those selected.

NAHCON completes 2026 Hajj accommodation arrangements

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has completed accommodation arrangements for Nigerian pilgrims participating in the 2026 Hajj and finalised the process ahead of deadlines fixed by Saudi authorities.

In an announcement signed by Ahmad Muazu, Technical Assistant on Media to the NAHCON chairman, on February 2, 2026, it was noted that the development positions Nigeria among countries that concluded one of the most critical operational requirements for the pilgrimage within the approved timeline.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, disclosed that accommodation slots in both Makkah and Madinah had been secured and formally uploaded, with approvals granted by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj.

He said the early completion followed strict adherence to planning schedules agreed with Saudi regulators.

According to Professor Usman, the timely conclusion was in line with a directive issued by the vice president, Kashim Shettima, who instructed that all major Hajj arrangements be completed within Saudi timelines to protect Nigeria’s operational interests.

FG begins recruitment of healthcare providers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria had opened the online application process for the 2026 Hajj National Medical Team, inviting qualified health professionals to apply for selection.

The announcement was issued by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman.

Source: Legit.ng