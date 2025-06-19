The State of Israel has threatened to assassinate the Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, said Ayatollah personally gave the order to fire on hospitals in Soroka

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, Katz said Ayatollah considers the destruction of Israel to be a goal and must not be allowed to exist

Soroka, Israel - The State of Israel on Thursday, June 19, 2025, threatened to assassinate Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, said Ayatollah does not deserve to live after Iranian missile strikes across Israel.

The Soroka hospital in southern Israel was reportedly hit during an Iranian missile attack.

The missiles injured dozens, damaging a hospital, a high-rise, and several residential buildings.

As reported by Aljazeera, Israel’s defence minister said:

“This man absolutely should not continue to exist.”

According to The Guardian, while speaking with journalists in Holon near Tel Aviv, he said:

“Khamenei openly declares that he wants Israel destroyed – he personally gives the order to fire on hospitals. He considers the destruction of the state of Israel to be a goal, such a man can no longer be allowed to exist.”

Iran’s strike ‘no surprise’ for Israel

The IDF's spokesperson, BG Effie Defrin, said that Iran’s ballistic missile attack on the Soroka hospital in Beersheba, Tel Aviv, came as “no surprise” for Israel.

Defrin said Iran has been “openly declaring their desire to destroy the State of Israel for decades now”

He stated this during a press briefing earlier today, according to NBC News.

He claimed that Iran had launched more than 450 ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones over the past six days.

“These aren’t just words,” he said, adding, “This is exactly why we cannot — and will not — allow this regime to obtain nuclear weapons or expand its missile arsenal.”

Iran fires missile at Israeli Hospital

