Iran launched its hypersonic Fattah missile at Israel, reaching speeds up to 15 times the speed of sound and escalating tensions in the Middle East

The missile's extreme speed and mid-air manoeuvrability make it nearly impossible to intercept with current defence systems

In retaliation, Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military sites as both sides intensified attacks in the ongoing regional conflict

As the conflict in the Middle East continues to deepen by the day, Iran has launched a powerful hypersonic missile at Israel, sparking global concern and escalating tensions in the region.

Confusion as the blazing missile lights up sky

As the violence in the Middle East intensifies, Iran has launched a mysterious projectile toward Israel. Photo credit: Handout/@Yemenimilitary

Videos showing a fiery object streaking through the sky went viral on social media on Wednesday, June 18.

Many users compared it to a meteor, but it was later confirmed to be Iran’s Fattah missile – a new hypersonic ballistic weapon that can fly up to 15 times the speed of sound.

A missile that’s hard to stop

Defence experts noted that Fattah’s speed has its ability to change direction mid-air make it extremely hard to intercept with current defence systems.

Hypersonic missiles are faster and more flexible than traditional ones, making them difficult to detect or stop.

The Fattah is guided, uses solid fuel, and can travel both within and beyond the Earth’s atmosphere. Iran first unveiled the missile in 2023.

Middle East crisis: Israel retaliates, targets Iran's nuclear sites

The Middle East crisis worsened as Iran fired an unusual missile at Israel, stirring fresh fears. Photo credit: Handout/RONEN ZVULUN

In response to the launch, Israel carried out a series of airstrikes targeting military sites deep within Iran, including helicopter bases and a missile facility. Loud blasts were heard in Tehran.

Israel said the strikes were aimed at weakening Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities.

Tensions rising in the Middle East

The missile attack was part of what Iran calls "Operation True Promise III," now in its sixth day. The use of the Fattah marks a serious step up in the conflict, with both sides trading attacks more aggressively than before, as reported by Economic Times.

Iran now joins countries like Russia and China in having operational hypersonic missile technology, raising fears about where the conflict could go next.

Israel vows to launch attacks on Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel vowed that Iran would hear from its forces after Iranian drones and missiles attacked its territory.

An official of the Israeli authority disclosed the plan, adding that Tel Aviv had yet to determine which measure to take in its retaliation. In a counterattack, Iran confirmed the launching of over 300 drones and missiles on Israeli territory during the night.

An Israeli official said that Tel Aviv had yet to determine the appropriate response, whether to try to "break all the dishes" or take a more measured approach.

