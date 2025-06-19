Israel's Soroka hospital in Beer Sheba and seven sites in the center of the country were hit during a ballistic missile attack from Iran on Thursday morning, June 19

Air raid sirens were activated across the country following a wave of missile launches from Iran

Dozens of projectiles were fired in what Tehran described as a combined missile and drone attack

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Beersheba, Israel - A hospital in the Israeli town of Beersheba has been hit as Iran fired a barrage of missiles at the country, with the conflict between the two nations continuing into a seventh day.

News Center Maine reported on Thursday, June 19, that tensions have risen between Israel and Iran.

Iran presses on with attacks on Israel as a hospital in Beersheba affected. Photo credits: @TheOnion, @Khamenei_m

Source: Twitter

Per BBC, Iran said it had targeted a military site close to the hospital, not the facility itself.

Iran attacks Israel again

Al Jazeera also noted the development.

With strikes being reported in several locations across Israel, the country's health ministry disclosed that 271 people had been injured.

The moment of the impact on Soroka Hospital can be watched below:

An extended video from Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba in the south of Israel can be viewed below:

Iran's attack: Israel makes vow

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack and vowed a response.

Netanyahu said:

"We will exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran."

In the same vein, Israel Katz, the country's minister of Defence, accused Iran of "war crimes of the most serious kind" and said Ayatollah Khamenei "will be held accountable for his crimes."

Katz said in a social media post:

"The prime minister and I instructed the IDF (Israeli military) to increase the intensity of the attacks against strategic targets in Iran and against government targets in Tehran in order to remove the threats against the State of Israel and undermine the regime of the Ayatollahs."

Israel vows a forceful response after Iran 'mistakenly attacked' a hospital in Beersheba. Photo credits: @BehizyTweets, @visegrad24

Source: Twitter

Attacks on health care during war discouraged

The Geneva Conventions, adopted in the aftermath of the Second World War, form the core of international humanitarian law and “are particularly protective of civilian hospitals”.

Any deliberate targeting of medical services is a violation of international law and, in some cases, a war crime.

Attacks on health care during war have serious negative consequences for the safety and health of the masses.

Read more on Israel vs Iran:

Israel vs Iran: Airlines halt flights

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that global airlines cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran and other Middle East destinations, or rerouted planes, as airspaces shut following Israeli strikes on Iran.

Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Syria closed their airspaces after Israel hit military and nuclear facilities in Iran. Israel said Tehran launched drones in retaliation.

Air India's New Delhi-Vienna and Mumbai-London flights were about to enter Iranian airspace when Israel launched its attack, forcing the planes to turn back to their origin, according to aircraft tracker Flight Aware.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng