Just In: Iran Presses on With Attacks, Missile Hits Israeli Hospital as Tension Grows, Video Emerges
- Israel's Soroka hospital in Beer Sheba and seven sites in the center of the country were hit during a ballistic missile attack from Iran on Thursday morning, June 19
- Air raid sirens were activated across the country following a wave of missile launches from Iran
- Dozens of projectiles were fired in what Tehran described as a combined missile and drone attack
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.
Beersheba, Israel - A hospital in the Israeli town of Beersheba has been hit as Iran fired a barrage of missiles at the country, with the conflict between the two nations continuing into a seventh day.
News Center Maine reported on Thursday, June 19, that tensions have risen between Israel and Iran.
Per BBC, Iran said it had targeted a military site close to the hospital, not the facility itself.
Iran attacks Israel again
Al Jazeera also noted the development.
With strikes being reported in several locations across Israel, the country's health ministry disclosed that 271 people had been injured.
The moment of the impact on Soroka Hospital can be watched below:
An extended video from Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba in the south of Israel can be viewed below:
Iran's attack: Israel makes vow
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack and vowed a response.
Netanyahu said:
"We will exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran."
In the same vein, Israel Katz, the country's minister of Defence, accused Iran of "war crimes of the most serious kind" and said Ayatollah Khamenei "will be held accountable for his crimes."
Katz said in a social media post:
"The prime minister and I instructed the IDF (Israeli military) to increase the intensity of the attacks against strategic targets in Iran and against government targets in Tehran in order to remove the threats against the State of Israel and undermine the regime of the Ayatollahs."
Attacks on health care during war discouraged
The Geneva Conventions, adopted in the aftermath of the Second World War, form the core of international humanitarian law and “are particularly protective of civilian hospitals”.
Any deliberate targeting of medical services is a violation of international law and, in some cases, a war crime.
Attacks on health care during war have serious negative consequences for the safety and health of the masses.
Read more on Israel vs Iran:
- "They are all dead": Donald Trump gives conditions to Iran after Israel's attacks
- Israel's attack on Iran: What we know so far amid escalation of tension
Israel vs Iran: Airlines halt flights
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that global airlines cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran and other Middle East destinations, or rerouted planes, as airspaces shut following Israeli strikes on Iran.
Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Syria closed their airspaces after Israel hit military and nuclear facilities in Iran. Israel said Tehran launched drones in retaliation.
Air India's New Delhi-Vienna and Mumbai-London flights were about to enter Iranian airspace when Israel launched its attack, forcing the planes to turn back to their origin, according to aircraft tracker Flight Aware.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.