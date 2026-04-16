A member of Deeper Life Church, whose work station is the kitchen wing, has sent a powerful and lesson-filled message to the public

The Deeper Life Church kitchen worker opened up about the people who work in the church's kitchen, noting that it is not the exclusivity of a certain kind of people

The man, who also shared pictures, shed light on some of the beauties of the Deeper Life Church, leaving netizens thrilled

Moses Ochowechi Energy, a man who works in the Deeper Life Church kitchen, has spoken highly about his work station.

Moses, a member of Deeper Life Bible Church, revealed that people from all walks of life and irrespective of ranks or positions in their workplaces or society serve in the church's kitchen, as working there is not exclusive to a certain kind of people.

Moses Ochowechi Energy works in the Deeper Life Church kitchen. Photo Credit: Moses Ochowechi Energy

Source: Facebook

Deeper Life Church kitchen worker opens up

Moses, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on April 5, further wrote that workers in the church's kitchen serve with humility and cheerfulness.

Moses noted that the church's kitchen caters for the needs of attendees and members during church programs. On the beauties of the church, Moses stated that members do not pay tithes and offerings until Sunday worship, which is also not made mandatory, but is done willingly.

Moses humorously remarked that working in the church's kitchen is not for the weak. He shared pictures of himself serving in the church's kitchen wing. He wrote:

"There's a Church in the world that your profession doesn't matter or stopping you to work to work in kitchen because you are doing it for God with cheerfulness. In Deeper Life Church kitchen work is not for the set of people it's our responsibilities.

"Omo come and see how people humble themselves if they did not tell you whom they are you won't know.

"We invite you not for the word of God alone we feed you three times a day for you to feel comfortable to receive the word of God for free.

"The beauties about Deeper Life Church is 4 days no tithes and offerings until Sunday worship which is no compulsory for everybody it's a willful given.

"Omo kitchen work is not for weak jarred🤣😀.

"Just ask us for food we are the kitchen makers watch your fingers while eating our food so that you will not cutting your fingers 😂.

"Deeper Life kitchen workers feeding generation."

Moses Ochowechi Energy is a Deeper Life Church member who works in the kitchen. Photo Credit: Moses Ochowechi Energy

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Deeper Life kitchen: Man's post touches people

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Deeper Life Church member's post below:

Priscilla Amaka said:

"Humility and Holiness, our watchword. Proud to be a DL member. God bless all sincere workers."

Vicky Clarinet said:

"Honestly oh, no be lie.

"I saw a district group pastor turning garri in the kitchen...I know the man very well, no be small man oh.

"I was overwhelmed."

Oigbeche Cherish said:

"Big bro...you still got your cooking skills abi?

"When you use to fry oil and yam for us those days."

Michael David said:

"In Port Harcourt Easter Retreat, my old district washed plates on Sunday night, you needed to see the high and mighty in the society washing plates. We started by 10pm and finished by 2am. Nobody moved anywhere. I truly saw what it meant to be abased."

Durable Lian said:

"Omor no be lie ooo, your title ends at the entrance of Deeper life church,go to kitchen you will see a doctor, professor, barrister etc.washing dishes, being an usher and many more.

"That alone is so impressive."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pastor who left Deeper Life Church had mentioned how much he was paid monthly.

Kumuyi: Deeper Life Church member speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Deeper Life Church member had listed four things she has never heard Pastor Kumuyi preach on.

In a TikTok post on April 15, the lady, who claimed she was born in Deeper Life Church, highlighted her observations, starting with 'wearing of trousers is a sin for women.'

She further claimed that they have only heard such teachings from the church leaders.

Source: Legit.ng