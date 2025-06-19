The Israel-Iran war has continued to generate reactions and comments from concerned Nigerians, including clerics

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, in a trending video, described Israel as a devil's country

The cleric decried Israel's offensive attacks on women and children in Gaza and Palestine; such a country should not be considered a holy nation

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos, has commented on the war between Israel and Iran, stating that the former is a devil's country and is now crying for help after several evils.

The cleric in a trending video decried the consistent killing of children and women in Gaza and Palestine, adding that such a country should not be regarded as a holy site. He then condemned those who go to the Middle East for pilgrimage.

Primate Elijah Ayodele condemns Israel's offensive attacks against Iran, Gaza and Palestine Photo Credit: Getty Images I @primate_ayodele

Source: Twitter

Ayodele on the Israel-Iran war

His statement, which was made in Yoruba, reads:

"What has never happened to them is happening. They have taken them so easily. The powerful one has become weak. They made them tremble. I asked them this morning, Is Israel a Christian country? Is it a country of good people? Is it a holy place?

"It is not a holy place; it is a place of the devil. Israel, when you were killing little children, you blocked pregnant women from getting food, and you have killed a lot of people. I will tell you the truth, Israel is a devil's country. We are the fools who go to the Jerusalem country."

Watch the full video here:

Major military conflict escalates in the Middle East

Israel and Iran renewed their nuclear war when the former attacked the Iranian nuclear facilities and military sites on Friday morning, June 13, 2025. During the attacks, top Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists were assassinated.

The development has led to fears of a major military conflict in the Middle East, and Tehran promised a "harsh response". The authority also declared the assassination of Mohammad Bagheri and Hossein Salami, the army chief and Revolutionary Guards head, during the Israeli attack on Iran.

The attacks, which happened in the early hours of Friday, June 13, claimed the life of the army chief who has led the country's military since 2016. He was said to be the architect of Iran's ballistic missile programme. Major-General Gholamali Rashid, the commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, also died in the attack.

Israel starts a fresh escalation in the Middle East as it launches an attack on Iran Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Iran vs Israel: Fani-Kayode condemns Trump's statement

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Fani-Kayode, the former minister of aviation, has called on US President Donald Trump to allow Israel to fight its war against Iran.

The former minister made the comment while speaking on the escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel and the growing tension in the Middle East.

FFK condemned the recent comment of Trump on the crisis, adding that he felt disappointed in an administration he once admired.

